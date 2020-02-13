In Jerusalem, which is notorious for its ecological and social struggles, hardly a week passes without a new struggle against blueprints, new roads or public transport breaking out. However, none has been as successful as the struggle of some residents of the Israeli settlement of Har Homa in East Jerusalem against an employment and service center that was to emerge between their neighborhood and the Palestinian Umm Tuba.

Not a week has passed since the plan was presented to the public, but the community and the Jerusalem Ministry who supported the plan and considered it their flagship decided to put it back. The combination of overt and undercover racism and local politicians who promoted the struggle for a third national election has prompted Mayor Moshe Leon and Jerusalem Minister Zeev Elkin to fold faster than residents expected.

However, the people of Har Homa can see that their victory is a Pyrrhic victory – first because of the deterioration in their quality of life and second because Jerusalem is going in the opposite direction.

Har Homa, one of the youngest buildings in Jerusalem, was built on land beyond the Green Line in the 1990s, which was confiscated by the people of Umm Tuba. The agreement was exposed to fierce international opposition as it gradually rose against the Oslo Accords.

An aerial view of the area.

Although Jerusalem is the newest, it has shown no ability to learn about urban qualities. From many perspectives, Har Homa has more problems than any other area in the city.

The neighborhood was originally intended to be for private cars, and the main use of the streets was for parking. It has hardly any services, trade or jobs and is connected to the world by exactly one street – like a balloon on a string – while there is a lack of public transport.

The result is that it is a commuter district, the residents of which are totally dependent on cars and get stuck in traffic for hours, looking for parking spaces. Building a large work and commercial center within walking distance could have made her life a lot better.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Given the objections, the architects planned to separate the Umm Tuba trade centers from those for Har Homa, with a separate access road planned for the Palestinians. But that didn’t impress the opponents of the Har Homa plan: the mere thought of meeting a Palestinian on the cash register or in the clinic dissolved the potential to improve their lives.

However, the suspension of the plan is the exception and not the rule. Israelis and Palestinians see themselves as equal in the history of the city today more than ever. The establishment of the separation barrier and the relative separation of East Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as the improvement in the quality of life and the integration of the Palestinians in the Israeli labor market have created a new reality.

In the city, new spaces have sprung up out of nowhere, spaces in which the two population groups live relatively side by side. For example: the light rail, the Mamila shopping center, the new Rami Levy shopping center next to the Qalandiyah checkpoint, the Sacher Gardens, hospitals, universities, colleges and workplaces.

The area between Har Homa and Umm Tuba in East Jerusalem. Emil Salman

The shopping centers are guarded by Palestinians from East Jerusalem. Palestinian surgeons operate on Israeli patients, especially Dr. Abed Khalaileh from Jabal Mukhbar, head of the Hadassah transplant unit who operated on Knesset member Yehiel Tropper. In some shops in the west of the city there are special sales for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.

So far, the change has come from the base level, and common spaces seem to emerge almost entirely by themselves. Marik Shtern, a political geographer in Jerusalem who has observed these processes, says the fall of the Umm Tuba Plan is the first time that the city and state have initiated a plan for a common space from above.

“This is a very positive statement about interfering with the physical structure of the city to create a life together,” says Shtern. Maybe they were wrong about the way people were prepared for it, or they didn’t understand the political complexity, he suggests. “But the big picture is that the Jerusalemites recognize that they can no longer go back on the trail of ‘separated and unequal’. The city can no longer maintain the separation.” If so, even if the people of Har Homa celebrated their victory – they are ultimately on the losing side.