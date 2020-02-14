A 101-year-old woman from Great Britain announced that Adolf Hitler was her neighbor.

Alice Frank Stock lived in the 1920s and early 30s next to the Nazi leader in Munich on Prinzregentplatzstrasse, she told the news agency SWNS.

skip

–

– דלג

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyeTUNL3HoM [/ embed]

swns / YouTube

“There were two entrances, one was for our apartment and the other was number 14, and I can’t remember the other one, it was number 13 or 15 and Hitler lived there,” she said.

She didn’t interact with him – she just caught a glimpse of him as he entered the apartment under heavy guard.

Related articles

“I saw him come home once, twice,” she said. “And his car would pull up and then two SS men would jump out and stand on either side of his way, and he hurried to the house that was afraid of us that someone would try to kill him.”

Once, she recalled, she received an opera ticket from her school – and was supposed to be in the same box as Hitler.

“I got a ticket, it was in the royal box of the smaller opera house,” she said. “In the evening I came to the royal box and there were SS men who said: ‘You cannot come here, go two boxes down. ‘And before the curtain opened, I looked at the royal box and Hitler was sitting there. ”

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that you find interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude