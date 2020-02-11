SAN DIEGO – JetBlue is sold for its 20th anniversary.

Potential travelers need to act quickly to take advantage of the 20 Years Just Flew By sale – some routes only cost $ 20 one-way – and are extremely flexible.

The two-day sale, which ends at 11:59 p.m. on February 12, requires travelers to depart on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

The sale also includes blackout dates – March 18 to March 31 and April 14 to April 21 – and the trip must be completed by June 17.

Low maintenance travelers who don’t care about pre-choosing a seat and don’t mind getting on the plane last can get a deal in one of the many selected markets.

These travelers – in the Blue Basic tariff class – must not expect to make changes or cancellations, not even for a fee. The change or cancellation for a fee, which is offered during the online booking process depending on availability, is reserved for the next higher class, Blue.

Tickets marked “Blue” or “Blue Plus” or “Blue Extra” (JetBlue’s latest class) offer additional flexibility. Depending on the initial ticket cost, the rebooking fee may be higher than the original ticket price.

This is not JetBlue’s first big anniversary sale. Ten years ago, on the occasion of its 10th anniversary, the airline advertised $ 10 fares as part of its “Thank You” campaign. At that time, the airline operated fewer markets and the sale took only one day instead of two.

The offers in honor of the 20th anniversary are progressing rapidly. On some routes, only Basic Blue is left, and the tariffs are closer to $ 100 one way than the above retail price of $ 20.

USD 30 or USD 40 will be charged for price ranges that allow seat selection and general boarding, if available.

Some of the best deals for the coveted locations in warm weather may be hard to come by.

A traveler was able to fly from New York City to Worcester, Massachusetts on February 19 for $ 34.30. Similar cheap tariffs for popular warm weather destinations like St. Lucia are not so easy to achieve.

There is an additional $ 25 booking fee for travel arrangements by phone.

In a statement on the sale, Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue, said: “Others have tried to imitate JetBlue, but no one has ever successfully copied our 23,000 crew members and the incredible culture they built.”

JetBlue is not only known for its fast online sales, it also offers the greatest legroom for coaches compared to other U.S. airlines.

