An airplane towed to an airport boarding gate in Bangkok detached on Friday morning and encountered a ground vehicle that killed a worker.

A second worker was injured when the plane’s loose trailing cable also rolled into the tractor, said Sumpun Kutranon, general manager at Don Mueang Airport.

Low-cost airline Nok Air had to replace its damaged plane so that passengers could take the flight to the southern city of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The airline said an autopsy and an investigation into the cause of the accident was being carried out. The airline will offer help and compensation to the dead worker’s family.

Airport manager Sumpun said an initial investigation showed that a trailer hitch was unhooked.