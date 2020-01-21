advertisement

Fourteen years ago, January 21 was a holiday for Carrie Underwood and a hint to the career of a superstar she would have. It was on this day in 2006 that the singer achieved her first number 1 hit on the charts with ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ from her debut album Some Hearts.

Although “Jesus, Take the Wheel” was the first country number 1 of Underwood, it was not her first hit overall. Previously, the now superstar hit number 1 on the pop-hit lists with “Inside Your Heaven”, which was released a month after she won season 4 of American Idol in 2005. However, it was “Jesus, Take the Wheel” that introduced Underwood for country fans and flaunted the kind of music she could make.

Brett James, Hillary Lindsey and Gordie Sampson wrote ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’, a song that remains one of the biggest hits of Underwood.

“My wife had a similar experience to the girl in the song: My wife had a car accident when we were dating,” James recalls The Boot. “She almost died. Her car spun several times and went under an 18-wheeler. She said she saw angels coming to help her. She walked away without injuries. I thought it was interesting that the same situation had happened to her the girl in the song. “

“Jesus, Take the Wheel” was released on October 3, 2005. Although some had doubts about the choice of Underwood for the debut single, native Oklahoma says she knew right away that this was the right song for her.

“People started saying,” Oh, it’s a bit risky. You come up with a religious song, “Underwood tells Esquire. “I thought,” Really? “I grew up in Oklahoma. I always had a close relationship with God. I never thought it was risky! I thought it was the safest thing I could do!”

“Jesus, Take the Wheel” earned Underwood numerous prizes, including two Grammy, for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. Underwood brought the melody to her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade # 1 project.

