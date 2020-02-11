In his message for World Day of the Sick, which is celebrated every February 11th, the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, Pope Francis assures the infirm and weak that Jesus wants to bring them to rest, not to make demands of them.

How many people suffer from body and soul! Jesus calls everyone to approach him – “Come to me!” – and He promises them comfort and rest.

The Pope says that those who are sick “are particularly those who are” working and stressed “and thus attract the eyes and heart of Jesus.”

He looks at a wounded humanity with eyes that look into everyone’s heart. This look is not indifferent; Rather, it encompasses people in their entirety, each person in their state of health, does not throw anyone away, but invites everyone to participate in their lives and to experience their tender love.

Read the entire text and find comfort:

~

“Come to me, everyone who works and is burdened,

and I will give you rest “(Mt 11:28)

Dear brothers and sisters,

1. Jesus’ words: “Come to me, all who are working and burdened, and I will give you rest.” (Mt. 11:28) point out the mysterious path of grace that is revealed to the simple and gives new strength to those who are tired and tired. These words of Christ express the solidarity of the Son of Man with all who are hurt and troubled. How many people suffer from body and soul! Jesus calls everyone to approach him – “Come to me!” – and He promises them comfort and rest. “When Jesus says this, he has the people he meets every day on the streets of Galilee: a lot of ordinary people, the poor, the sick, the sinners, the marginalized by the burden of the law and the oppressive social system… These people always followed him to hear his word, a word that gave hope! Jesus’ words always give hope! “(Angelus, July 6, 2014).

On this XXVIII. World Day of the Sick Jesus repeats these words to the sick, the oppressed and the poor. Because they recognize that they are totally dependent on God and need his healing under the burden of their trials. Jesus does not make demands on those who suffer situations of frailty, suffering and weakness, but offers His mercy and comforting presence. He looks at a wounded humanity with eyes that look into everyone’s heart. This look is not indifferent; Rather, it encompasses people in their entirety, each person in their state of health, does not throw anyone away, but invites everyone to participate in their lives and to experience their tender love.

2. Why does Jesus have these feelings? Because he became frail himself, endured human suffering and received comfort from his father. In fact, only those who suffer personally can comfort others. There are so many types of serious ailments: incurable and chronic diseases, mental illnesses, situations that require rehabilitation or palliative care, numerous forms of disabilities, childhood or geriatric diseases. What is needed is a personalized approach to the sick, not just the one Harden but also from maintenancein terms of integral human healing. By experiencing disease, individuals feel threatened not only in their physical integrity, but also in the relational, intellectual, affective, and spiritual dimensions of their lives. For this reason, in addition to therapy and support, they also expect care and attention. In a word, love. There is also a family at the side of every sick person who suffers himself and is dependent on support and consolation.

3. Dear sick brothers and sisters, your illness makes you one of those who “work and are stressed” in a special way and thus attract the eyes and heart of Jesus. In it you will find light to illuminate your darkest moments and hope to alleviate your need. He asks you: “Come to me”. In it you will find strength to face all the worries and questions that occupy your body and soul in this “dark night”. Christ did not give us prescriptions, but through His passion, death, and resurrection, He frees us from the grip of evil.

In your illness experience, you definitely need a place to rest. The Church increasingly wants to be the “inn” of the merciful Samaritan who is Christ (cf. lk 10:34), that is, a home where you can meet His grace, which is expressed in closeness, acceptance and relief. In this house you can meet people who have been healed in their frailty by God’s mercy, help you carry your cross and give your suffering a new perspective. You can look beyond your illness to a wider horizon of new light and new strength for your life.

Healthcare workers play a key role in these efforts to offer our sick brothers and sisters rest and renewal: doctors, nurses, medical and administrative professionals, assistants and volunteers. Thanks to their specialist knowledge, they can let patients feel the presence of Christ, who consoles and cares for the sick and heals every pain. But they too are men and women with their own weaknesses and even diseases. They show how true it is that “when Christ has received consolation and rest, we are called to be rest and consolation again for our brothers and sisters, with a docile and humble attitude imitating the teacher” (Angelus, July 6, 2014).

4. Dear health professionals, we always remember that diagnostic, preventive and therapeutic treatments, research, care and rehabilitation are always in the service of the sick. in fact, the noun “person” takes precedence over the adjective “sick”. May you always strive in your work to promote the dignity and life of every person and to reject any compromise towards euthanasia, assisted suicide or oppression of life, even in the case of an incurable illness.

When faced with the limitations and even failures of medicine before clinical cases and bleak diagnoses become increasingly problematic, you need to be open to the transcendent dimension of your profession that reveals its ultimate meaning. Let us remember that life is holy and belongs to God; therefore it is inviolable and no one can claim the right to freely dispose of it (cf. Donum Vitae5; Gospel Vitae29-53). Life must be welcomed, protected, respected and served from start to finish. Both human reason and belief in God, the originator of life, require this. In some cases, conscientious objection is a necessary decision if you want to agree with your “yes” to life and to the human person. Your professionalism, backed by Christian charity, will be the best service you can offer to uphold the truest human right, the right to life. If you can no longer heal, you can still provide care and healing through gestures and procedures that provide comfort and relief to the sick.

Tragically, in some contexts of war and violent conflict, health professionals and the facilities that receive and support the sick are attacked. In some areas, too, the political authorities are trying to manipulate medical care for their own benefit, thereby restricting the legitimate autonomy of the medical profession. Attacking those who serve the afflicted members of society does not serve the interests of a person.

5. On this XXVIII. World Day of the Sick I think of our many brothers and sisters around the world who have no access to medical care because they live in poverty. For this reason, I urge health care providers and government leaders around the world not to neglect social justice for financial reasons. I hope that by uniting the principles of solidarity and subsidiarity, efforts will be made to work together to ensure that everyone has access to appropriate treatments to maintain and restore their health. I sincerely thank all the volunteers who serve the sick and often compensate for structural shortcomings, while they reflect the image of Christ, the good Samaritan, through their tender love and closeness.

I entrust the Blessed Virgin Mary, the health of the sick, to all the sick persons, their families and all those working in the health sector. With the assurance of a memory in my prayers, I cordially impart my Apostolic Blessing.

From the Vatican, January 3, 2020

Monument to the Most Holy Name of Jesus