Advertisement

JESUS ​​HOPED THE A-TRAIN by Stephen Adly Guirgis (Soulpepper). In the young Center for the Performing Arts (50 Tank House). Runs until February 23. $ 25- $ 98.416-866-8666, soulpepper.ca. See listing. Evaluation: NNNN

soul pepperproduction of Stephen Adly Guirgisis Jesus jumped on the A-train, his set designed by Ken MacKenzieunfolds on a stage whose spartan decor consists exclusively of emaciated benches and many, many long steel bars. It seemed new to me that we would be put in prison for a few distracting, disturbing hours, but with 2.3 million Americans imprisoned today: Why aren’t more American plays put in prison?

Advertisement

However, on Rikers Island, New York, the play is not about the modern swamp of mass custody. The convicts in the core have no time for minor offenses: they have been found guilty of murder; the other is on the trail of attempted murder. The philosophical problems of this prison history are the perennial ones dealing with justice and mercy, rehabilitation and salvation and with which criminals we fight our compassion.

Jesus premiered in 2000 in an off-Broadway production directed by Philip Seymour Hoffman. Its depth, anchored in an explosive, pop culture-related, racially coded, streetwise colloquial language, points to the omnipresent influences of Tarantino films and death row gangsta rap. So much dialogue at this time – and the conversation is exhilarating.

Regardless of their repulsive, even horrific aspects, every character in this piece is incredibly charismatic. Valdez (Tony Nappo), the prison guard who regularly triggers racist and homophobic threats on behalf of the judiciary, or Lucius (Daren A. Herbert), the mass murderer and happy babbler who found God and who, like Muhammed Ali, worked himself into prayer rituals at the pulpit, are both magnetic.

These are showboat roles, but the great actors know when to call the extravagance back to set narrative impulses.

Jesus plays as an ensemble, but there is indeed a clear protagonist, a character who is both hubris and compassionate and is forced to change in their arduous path.

Mary Jane (Diana Donnelly) is a defender, whose strong intelligence and personal background allow her unique insight into the problems of her clients. Guirgis has given almost all soliloquies where key issues can be overrated, and Mary Janes is a little more schematic than the others. Nevertheless, Donnelly makes every confession of her figure something special. It gives a performance that somehow manages to exude an overwhelming emotional complexity and at the same time maintain a facade full of attitudes.

Cleverly directed by Soulpepper’s artistic director Weyni Mengesha, whose dazzling staging of A Streetcar Named Desire lingers in my mind months after seeing it, this Jesus is brisk, neat and great played.

I am not sure if the text itself hits our social conscience as hard as it wants, but I welcome efforts to get such stories about marginalized and institutionally missing people in front of the more affluent public in our city.

@chiminomatic

Advertisement