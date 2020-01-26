Jessie J, Steve Kazee Respond to Channing Tatum's Jenna Dewan drama

advertisement

Protection partner. Jessie J and Steve Kazee both spoke out on Saturday, January 25th, for their most important others Channing Tatum made headlines for his comments on ex-wife Jenna Dewan,

The 31-year-old “Bang Bang” singer shared her love for Tatum, 39, with a sentimental Instagram post after the Magic Mike actor AGE argued that nobody is “more breathtaking and beautiful to look at than Jess. And yes, that includes my ex. “

“If you turn the whisper, noise, and comparison from the outside to MUTE and turn up the volume of your life,” Jessie wrote next to a video in which she and Tatum gave themselves a hickey. “If you surrender and act fearlessly for the truth, it has always been so. Love shines and grows in a different way. Happiness from within. I love you so much baby @channingtatum How you love me and how I love you and how we feel it’s all that matters ❤️. “

Singer “Laserlight” also gave some behind-the-scenes snapshots, including red carpet photos and PDA videos, of the couple’s outing at the “MusiCares Person of the Year 2020” ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, January 24th. Happiness, ”Jessie labeled one of the pictures.

44-year-old Kazee signed up on Instagram Stories on Saturday to defend 39-year-old Dewan, who is pregnant with her first child together. The Tony award winner shared a GIF of Will Ferrell Say the words: “Watch your mouth,” says E! News. Kazee added his own caption to the photo and wrote: “The ruthless talk, bruh …”

Jessie and Kazee’s comments come a day after Tatum replied to an Instagram user who compared Dewan and Jessie. The actor from Jump Street 21 released a photo of himself and the singer from “Nobody’s Perfect” for the first time since the breakup on Friday.

“Jenna looks better with you,” the troll commented on the photo, to which Tatum replied. But you seem to be as good as the rest of terribly happy people who hate mindless people. “

The Step Up star also said that he only wants to interact with followers who are positive and who “support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman who is Jess”.

“And there is no more beautiful and beautiful body than Jess. And yes, that includes my ex,” he continued. “Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Only facts. Ok, bye, be careful of the actions you created yourself. “

Tatum later clarified his comment and explained that “Jenna herself is beautiful and amazing. But no and I mean, nobody is more beautiful or better than anyone else. “

He concluded: “Beauty is not measurable. It is in the eye of the beholder. So while you pour all infinitely beautiful people over these words and try to find something to start something funny. I’m going to my MF night enjoy with my adorable wife and cuddle me in her beautiful heart. “

Tatum and Dewan pulled the plug from their marriage in October 2018 after almost 10 years together. While the divorce is still ongoing, both parties were declared single in November 2019. The exes share the 6-year-old daughter Everly.

Dewan has been with Kazee since then, with whom she has been working since October 2018. Tatum was first connected to Jessie in the same month.

