in the Jessica Simpson ‘In her upcoming book “Open Book”, she becomes open about the real reasons for her marriage to “first love”. Nick Lachey, failed.

In her report on their relationship, 39-year-old Simpson reports on their encounter, their chemistry and their fairytale wedding.

“He was my first love,” said Jessica PEOPLE, In the book, she explains what appealed to her about the former Boy Bander 46. “Nick thought it was great that I was so strong in faith and had this innocent, wide-eyed approach. When he proposed in 2002, I said yes. “

Unfortunately, the labor-intensive plans of the former lovers can be seen on the MTV show in addition to their new lives as reality stars newlyweds, finally asked for a tribute to their loan.

“We were young and pioneered our way through reality television, always with a microphone and always on,” writes Jessica. “We worked and were great at it, but when it was time to be alone, we weren’t great at it anymore.”

“We were really put down by the media and by ourselves,” she continues. “I couldn’t lie to our fans and I couldn’t give anyone hope that we were the perfect golden couple.”

After only four years of marriage, both admitted that they had stopped, but despite their inability to get things going, Simpson admitted that she has a lot of love for her ex-husband.

“I respect Nick very much. I was very young and my success hadn’t really started, ”she admits. “He knew me as this young, innocent 18-year-old who had never been introduced to the world in so many ways. I went straight from my father to him. Nick is very smart. He was eight years older than me, but he was also young. ”

As readers of RadarOnline.com know, Jessica Lachey was very grateful, but did not always agree.

In 2015, she described him as her “biggest monetary mistake” and caused Nick’s current wife Vanessa Lachey be crazy

Now, while recognizing her meaningful past, she’s not trying to be rude.

“We meant a lot to ourselves and will always do it,” she writes. “I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years for a reason. He has a family now and I would never say anything to disregard that. “

Lachey and his famous wife, 39, are parents of three children: sons Camden John7 Phoenix Robert, 3 and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth4. Simpson also has three children with her husband. Eric Johnson: Daughter Maxwell7, son ace, 6 and baby Birdie, 10 months.

