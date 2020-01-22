Jessica Simpson reveals that she was sexually abused in New Memoir

advertisement

Jessica Simpson No stones remain open in her upcoming treatise “Open Book”.

The 39-year-old star reveals for the first time that she was sexually abused at a young age. The traumatic experience got her into a vicious cycle of pills and alcohol.

“I killed myself with all the drinking and the pills,” she writes in an extract that PEOPLE received.

Simpson admits that she only became sober in November 2017 and hasn’t drunk anything since.

“Quitting alcohol was easy,” she writes. “I was mad at this bottle. As it allowed me to remain complacent and deaf. “

The fashion designer explains that the therapy helped her do it, but at the same time, getting the help she needed was the hardest thing.

“With work, I allowed myself to feel the traumas that I went through,” she says.

Simpson explains that the abuse began when she was 6 years old and “shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend”.

“It would start tickling my back and then going into things that were extremely uncomfortable,” she writes.

Frozen with fear, she worried that somehow it was all her fault. “I wanted to tell my parents. I was the victim, but somehow I felt wrong, ”she writes.

At the age of 12, she took the courage to tell her parents Tina and Joe Simpson, during a road trip.

“I told you something happened,” her mother shouted as she slapped her father on the arm.

“Dad kept an eye on the road and said nothing,” Simpson writes. “We have never been back to a friend of my parents’ house, but we haven’t talked about what I said.”

Years later, Simpson became famous with her music and later with her successful reality TV show Newlyweds with her then husband Nick Lachey.

In 2010, she managed to create a billion-dollar fashion line: the Jessica Simpson Collection.

She married her long-time partner Eric Johnson in 2014 and now shares three children with him, daughter Maxwell, 7, son Ace, 6 and baby birdie, 10 months.

