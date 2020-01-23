Jessica Simpson reveals that she was sexually abused as a child

advertisement

Jessica Simpson’s memoirs, Open Book, will be released on February 4, and excerpts that were shared before their release reveal for the first time that Simpson was sexually abused as a child.

In an extract shared by PEOPLE, Simpson wrote that she was first mistreated at the age of 6 when “I was sharing a bed with a family friend’s daughter.” “It would start tickling my back and then going into things that are extremely uncomfortable.”

“I wanted to tell my parents,” she continued. “I was the victim, but somehow I felt wrong.”

Finally, she told her parents, Tina and Joe Simpson, when they were in the car together when Simpson was 12 years old. Tina slapped Joe on the arm and shouted, “I told you something happened.”

“Dad kept an eye on the road and said nothing,” Simpson wrote. “We never stayed at my parents ‘friends’ house again, but neither did we talk about what I said.”

In her memoirs, Simpson wrote that the trauma of the abuse, combined with later pressure, eventually led her to treat herself later with alcohol and stimulants.

“I’ve had this feeling of being alone and scared in the dark since being abused as a child,” she said. “I killed myself with all the drinking and the pills.”

The 39-year-old finally decided to become sober in 2017, the day after she and her husband Eric Johnson hosted a Halloween party and Simpson found that she couldn’t even dress her children.

The designer wrote that she and Johnson drove their daughter Maxwell to school in the passenger seat that morning.

“It was 7:30 in the morning and I had already had a drink,” she wrote in another excerpt from PEOPLE. Later, when her team helped her put on her Willie Nelson costume, she realized that she couldn’t help her husband when he asked if she wanted to help her children get ready.

“I was afraid that they would see me in this shape,” she admitted. “I’m ashamed to say that I don’t know who put her in her costumes that night.”

The next morning after he fell asleep on an ambien, Simpson wrote, “I slept because I was afraid to see them because I failed. I hid until they left and then drank.” She called her close friends and said, “I have to stop. Something has to stop. And if it is alcohol that does this and makes things worse, then I stop.”

With the support of her friends, parents, and a team of doctors and therapy twice a week, she eventually became sober and has been ever since.

“When I finally said I needed help, it was like being the little girl who called her back in life,” Simpson said. “I found a direction and that was to go straight without fear.”

“Honesty is hard, but it’s the most rewarding thing we have,” she added. “And it’s nice to get to the other side of fear.”

