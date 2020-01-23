Jessica Simpson reveals that she started drinking at 7.30 a.m. on Halloween. She was too drunk to dress children in their costumes

advertisement

Jessica Simpson may have had a little too much fun on Halloween a few years ago, but is now something that haunts her. The singer admits that she drank a little too much that day until she could no longer dress her children. But it wasn’t just fun and games, she now admits that it was the day she hit rock bottom. In fact, she speaks in her upcoming open book about child sexual abuse and says that is one of the reasons she has become addicted to alcohol and pills. That day she admits that she started drinking at 7:30 a.m. and says that she was “afraid” that her children would see her in this state, and said that she was “ashamed to say” that, according to PEOPLE, she did not even know who put her costumes on.

At the age of 37, SImpson said: “I thought I was too young to write a paper.”

“I didn’t realize everything I had to say until I was actually connected to it through music and writing,” she continued. “When I started to go through the depth of the pain I was experiencing, I realized I was pretty much on the ground.”

advertisement

The young mother set out to sober in 2017. Around the time she started writing her new book. She wrote, “It was 7:30 in the morning and I was already drinking” while she and her husband Eric Johnson were on their way to a school meeting for their daughter Maxwell.

After their meeting, she and Johnson went back to the house to prepare for the party they were going to host that evening. After she got dressed – as a friend, Willie Nelson – someone on her team asked if she was ready to attract her children, but despite her drunk mind, she knew that her children couldn’t see her.

“I was afraid that they would see me in this form,” she told the readers. “I’m ashamed to say that I don’t know who put her in her costumes that night.”

She said she was ashamed to look at her children the next morning, so she didn’t. Instead, she avoided them and started drinking again when they left. At that moment, however, her circle of friends came in to make her realize that she needed help. Fortunately, she remembers that she was able to regain her life so that she could be more present to her husband and children.

Photo credit: Gotham / Getty.

advertisement