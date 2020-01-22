Jessica Simpson over the years: music, reality TV, motherhood

advertisement

Oh how she grew! Jessica Simpson has come a long way since she introduced herself to the world with unforgettable pipes as a young singer. The musician conquered reality TV, fashion industry, motherhood and the Hollywood dating scene after stepping into the spotlight.

Simpson made a name for himself at the turn of the century with songs like “I want to love you forever”, “Irresistible”, “With You” and “Take My Breath Away”. After he married his long-time friend Nick Lachey In October 2002, the couple made the transition to reality television with MTVs Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. The actress won over the audience with her series of ridiculous one-liners.

The fashion designer later tried acting and appeared in the films “The Dukes of Hazzard”, “Employee of the Month”, “Blonde Ambition” and other films.

Simpson found her niche when she launched her hugely successful clothing collection. What started out as a shoe line led to a number of lucrative retail outlets.

The Texas native announced her separation from Lachey in November 2005. The couple completed their divorce in June 2006. Simpson had high profile relationships too John Mayer and Tony Romo after her divorce.

She was engaged Eric Johnson in November 2010 after less than a year of dating. The couple welcomed daughter Maxwell in May 2012 and son Ace in June 2013, before closing their ties in July 2014. Simpson gave birth to her third child, daughter Birdie, in March 2019.

The addition of a fifth member to their family turned out to be a “completely different experience” for the parents, a source told us, which only concerned “Weekly” a few days after Birdie’s arrival. While the insider said Johnson was a “super father,” the children were “very helpful and kind to the baby. They are both very curious and like to get involved. “

The TV personality opened exclusively to us in May 2018 about her experience as a mother. “Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life,” she enthused.

She added: “At the moment, my children are in an amazing phase, when I really listen to them without judgment and they teach me so much. These little innocent children teach me so much about life.”

Scroll to revisit Simpson’s journey through career, motherhood, love and more!

