Jessica Simpson serves up some key looks as she advertises her memoir, Open Book. She even came up with her own hashtag for the fashionable journey: #OpenBookLooks.

The blonde bombshell has always spawned a killer style in her cross-industry career. However, we’re not sure if we saw anything as stunning as the display she showed with celebrity stylist Nicole Chavez last week.

Simpson started off in a head-to-toe snake skin outfit on Wednesday, January 29 when he was spotted before the Jimmy Kimmel live show in Los Angeles. But the 39-year-old turned into a light green flared look for the British label Safiyaa for her actual appearance.

This wasn’t her only change of outfit on the same day. She was seen several times in different guises on the same day. And not only in the chilled out-to-grab-a-coffee look, but also in an extraordinarily unforgettable fashion.

Though there were a lot of catchy looks, what was probably the biggest show on Tuesday, February 4, when she channeled her inner Elle Woods into a all-pink Saks Potts ensemble. The wow-worthy number consisted of a large structured bag, oversized sunglasses and a trench coat trimmed with fur.

If you want to see Simpson’s incredible style while promoting her latest book, keep scrolling.

