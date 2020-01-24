Jessica Simpson looks back on her failed marriage to Nick Lachey

advertisement

As promised, Jessica SimpsonOpen Book, the fashion designer’s upcoming memory, looks at the fashion designer’s failed marriage Nick Lachey,

“He was my first love,” says 39-year-old Simpson in a memoir excerpt published by People about the 98-degree member [46]. “Nick loved the fact that I was so strong in faith and that I had this innocent attitude to life with big eyes. When he proposed in 2002, I said yes. “

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson attend the MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena on August 28, 2005. Matt Baron / BEI / Shutterstock

The former couple made a living later this year and documented their marriage on their MTV reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.

“We were young and pioneered reality television, always with a microphone and always on,” Simpson recalls. “We worked and were great at it, but when it was time to be alone, we weren’t great at it anymore.”

The singer “I Wanna Love You Forever” filed for divorce in 2005 and cited irreconcilable differences. “We were really annihilated by the media and by ourselves,” she writes in the book. “I couldn’t lie to our fans and I couldn’t give anyone hope that we were the perfect golden couple.”

These days, Simpson is married to Eric Johnson and has three children with the former NFL star, while Lachey has three children with a wife Vanessa Lachey, But Simpson assures readers that she “very much respects” her first husband.

“I was very young and my success hadn’t really started yet,” she explains. “He knew me as this young, innocent 18-year-old who had never been introduced to the world in so many ways. I went straight from my father to him. Nick is very smart. He was eight years older than me, but he was also young. “

She continues: “We have meant a lot to ourselves and will always do so. I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years for a reason. He has a family now and I would never say anything to disregard that. “

The former pop star announced the memoirs in July 2019. In the official book, it was touted that she would “reveal new parts of herself for the first time” and “open up to her struggles.”

The description goes on to say: “Your new book will take a sincere, inspiring look behind the scenes of how you learn from every difficult moment, develop yourself musically, become a more fearless business woman and constantly destroy all the expectations she had of yourself will. ”it should be. “

HarperCollins Publishers’ Open Book hits the shelves on Tuesday, February 4th.

