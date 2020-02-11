Eric Johnson, Birdie Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Ace Knute Johnson and Maxwell Drew Johnson at the Jessica Simpson book launch on February 4, 2020. Kristin Callahan / ACE Pictures / Shutterstock

Regrouping. Jessica Simpson has become her best self after becoming sober, reporting on it in her Open Book memoir, and focusing again on being a good mother.

Jessica Simpson’s best quotes about motherhood

“The moments I’m experiencing now are real moments and nothing to hide from,” said Simpson, 39, during the live talks in Los Angeles: Jessica Simpson talking to Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt on Monday, February 10th. “I am [now] fully present in all these victories with my children and put them down every night.”

She continued: “Just show up in my own life and show up for myself and be the best positive impact I can have for my children [it was so rewarding].”

The fashion designer spoke about her alcoholism in her anthology released earlier this month, including an a-ha moment when she was unable to do tricks or treats with her kids in 2017.

Jessica Simpson’s biggest reveal from her memoir “Open Book”

Simpson considered this moment of clarity during an interview with Hoda Kotb in January she said that she started drinking at 7 a.m. on Halloween. “I honestly can’t even tell you who killed her,” the actress revealed during the Today Show interview on January 29.

“I was dizzy and confused and just wanted to go to sleep,” she said at the time. “I didn’t see them as sweet or sour. I didn’t show up for my family. I took the picture and made the world think I showed up.”

This eye-opening event prompted Simpson to ask for help, and the next day she decided to stop drinking and see a therapist. During a conversation with 30-year-old Schwarzenegger, whom Simpson met 10 years ago before she married her husband, Eric Johnsonshe explained why the therapy made her a better person overall.

“I mean, therapy was the hardest part of sobriety for me, but it was the most useful part,” said the Dukes of Hazzard actress on Monday. “Through the therapy, I have found so much clarity and acceptance for who I am and which woman I want to be and who the woman in me is. It is actually very safe and I really have my mistakes and lead them with them.”

Her newfound clarity has led to personal freedom, a better marriage and the possibility of being completely open with her three children Maxwell [7], Ace [6] and Birdie [10].

“I believe in being completely open and honest, and I hope that they can learn from some of my mistakes – but more importantly: learn that life is not perfect, challenges give us tools and that we learn from our mistakes “What makes us stronger,” said the Texas native told Weekly exclusively on Monday. “There are some topics in the book that I don’t think are mature enough to digest, but I’ll share everything with them in due course.”

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s sweetest moments with their kids

To get ahead, the singer “Free Will” even announced her fight against alcohol with her brood.

“I was aware that some adults drink and that’s fine,” Simpson told Us. “It’s just not right for mom.”

She added: “There is so much power in truth, especially when it comes to our children.”

Listen to Us Weekly’s hot Hollywood on Spotify as Us editors break the hottest entertainment news every week!

