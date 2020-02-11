Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Spread your wings! Jessica Simpson has discovered a newly discovered freedom and another side of herself in her marriage Eric Johnson,

“I have never felt freer regarding my marriage to Eric,” 39-year-old Simpson told us Weekly exclusively on Monday, February 10th. “Eric and I have a real relationship between body, mind and soul. “

The mother of three children married Johnson [40] in 2014 after welcoming two of their children, daughter Maxwell [7] and son Ace [6], during their engagement. Her latest bundle of joy, Birdie, 10 months, was born in 2019. Throughout the couple’s relationship, Simpson was able to be herself without her spouse’s judgment.

“Some of the things he loves most about me are my mistakes,” she said to us. “I am absolutely certain in this marriage and in this life with Eric at my side with my free will!”

Born in Texas, she found her voice after releasing her narrative memories, Open Book, and six emotional new singles and her narrative memories, Open Book, earlier this month – one of which is called “Free Will”.

The fashion designer announced that the track “has a lot to do with things” that she has experienced throughout her life. One of them was the decision to start another serious relationship with the former NFL player after the divorce Nick Lachey,

“It’s about feeling stuck, feeling trapped in a given reality. For me, I had many of these ‘deadlocked’ moments… relationships that I had too often, patterns that were toxic and self-destructive, a view of myself that I just couldn’t shake, ”said Simpson. “It’s about rising above that moment and knowing that you have the strength to change that.”

Simpson quoted a line from her song “Sweet Temptation” that said, “If I turn around, I’ll go alone. If it makes me better, it may be the way that leads me home,” to further explain: ” Sometimes you feel alone, but it’s actually the same choice that leads you to the future that you deserve. “

She added: “It is your free will to make this choice. I hope my story – and my music – inspire people to break out of these patterns and expectations that others have of them.”

The process of publishing such a book, immersed in their previous relationships, the dynamic with their father, and their alcoholism, has prompted Simpson to be open with her children, hoping that they can learn from their mistakes.

“I believe in being completely open and honest, and I hope that they can learn from some of my mistakes. But more importantly: learning that life is not perfect, challenges give us tools and that we learn from our mistakes , what makes us stronger, “said the dukes of the Hazzard actress told us. “There are some topics in the book that I don’t think are mature enough to digest, but I’ll share everything with them in due course.”

