I am deliberately writing this article weeks after you have been flooded with information about the goal for the new decade and long after you have made your New Year’s resolutions because research has shown that it takes an average of 21 days for a person to fail at their new goal years resolutions. Even if you don’t want to make New Year’s resolutions, you still have to lose all the weight you gained through #DettyDecember thanks to small chops (the culprit this year is Samosa😁).

This is the year when you get the dream job, fit in a size 10 tea shog dress, marry the love of your life, and take pictures of your honeymoon with Bae in a gondola in Venice, so your Instagram highlight for 2030 will be highlighted – that is, if Instagram will still be the “in thing” by 2030.

Are you ready for a life changing secret?

Here it is: just do it!

2020 is the year it matters; every day on the calendar. Even on days when you can’t find your favorite lipstick for this meeting, you should choose to show up. This is the year when you can’t be mediocre. Do not hesitate, do not persuade yourself, do not waste a moment and do not agree with fear. This is the right year!

I hope to see a lot of God’s green earth in this decade, to collect memories of beautiful goals, to return with a broader view of life, to translate my experiences in different media and to share them with an audience. I want you to see the New Year as a vacation to an exciting travel destination that you have never traveled to.

I have a degree in tourism. One of the foundations of tourism that I’ve learned is to differentiate the travel and hospitality industries from any other industry. The service that it offers cannot be brought to you – tourists must always leave the comfort of their home to enjoy it.

Think about it: clothes can be delivered to your home, you can also do a pedicure at home or shop online. But for travel, travel is part of the experience, not just the destination. From road trips in cramped buses with sweaty passengers, long train journeys to mountain hikes, it is sometimes a challenging journey for tourists, even if the destination is nice.

Is it worth? This is a question you have to answer. The unique challenge for the travel industry is not only to create an exciting tour, provide affordable airline tickets, and create an unforgettable dining experience in a beautiful city, but also that the tourist agrees to board a long flight to to experience the sunrise in Mykonos. Someone with hydrophobicity will want to go kayaking. Some people will scream skydiving and take steps on the canopy path in Obudu despite fear of heights. Just so they can see the artist that God is a bird’s eye view of the forest.

Here’s the catch: while a tourist tries to decide whether to travel or not, the tourism product is one that expires every day! Unlike a physical product like shoes, which have the ability to sell remaining inventory and still regain the exact next day’s sales of the product, the travel industry doesn’t have this luxury. This means that tours, hotel rooms and airline seats that have not been booked on a certain day expire. Revenue to be collected for that day is gone. An empty seat on an unbooked flight is considered to have expired. The sales that you would have made with plane tickets for these unbooked seats are lost forever.

The New Year is like traveling; Every day you refuse to show up for your life is a day of futile opportunities that can never be restored. There is so much to discover, so many ways to wait for you to take it, but you have to get the job done. Nobody will do it for you.

One of my favorite destinations in Nigeria is the Obudu Mountain Resort in the state of Cross River. It’s also one of the most exhausting trips I’ve ever had – about 10 hours on the road. My most memorable moment on this trip is my experience with the Canopy Walkway, but it’s also the scariest. Trust me when I say that the best way to discover fear of heights is not a wire bridge hanging 70 meters above the forest company. This is a roofing path – a swinging bridge over the comfort level. High in the air is the best way to convince yourself of your low mortality and the volatility of your life. Every step I took on this 100 meter hike was intentional. I could only think of the end without my heart dropping from fear. You have to do that this year. Be deliberate in your life – no matter how anxious, tired, exhausted you are every day. Decide to take steps towards a better version of yourself … even if they’re slow.

With all my goals that kept me going, all I had was persistence – easy to do, regardless of my feelings or circumstances. I don’t stop writing this post because I prefer to watch Bob Hearts Abishola and nibble on the chin-chin – especially because the malfunction of my device causes it to take twice as long as it would be at 11:55 p.m. should. Overcoming unexpected challenges such as bathing with cold water in the frozen Port Harcourt – thanks to the unscheduled Harmattan visit in January instead of December. Moisturizes my natural hair after my big chop, even if I don’t have a few days to make a great effort. But then I see pictures of Ijeoma Kola’s natural hair on Instagram and the possibility of a full mane make me waste shea butter on my hair.

Though I could hear the sound of my heart on the canopy, I could hear the louder voices behind me that urged me not to stall because I was jamming in their own way. You need to hear the sound of intent louder this year than the blow of your fears and critics so you don’t stop others from doing the impossible. It was quite exciting to be on the canopy path in Obudu, but even better is the breathtaking view of nature – a symmetry between God and man that transcends its limits for unhindered access to the forest floors. Incredible! This is the best word to describe the view from above. I hope you see your year 2020 this way, not just in the end results, but in the small steps every day.

What are your planned steps this year? Where is your favorite place you visited and why? Where is your dream destination that you should visit before the end of this decade? For me, it’s Santorini and Greece.

Share your answers in the comments section. I hope to find a travel partner.

