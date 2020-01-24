advertisement

Deborah Chu

January 24, 2020

The acclaimed actress makes her West End debut to direct Henrik Ibsen’s iconic play, directed by Jamie Lloyd

American film star and dual Academy Award-nominated Jessica Chastain takes on the lead role of Nora Helmer in Jamie Lloyd’s new production of A Doll’s House, re-devised by Frank McGuinness. The game is being played at the Playhouse Theater in London from Wed 10 Jun to Sun 6 Sep. Tickets are on sale at 10 am on Tue 28 Jan.

A Doll’s House, written by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen, ignited a storm of controversy when it premiered in 1879 due to its openly feminist themes. The play follows Nora Helmer, a woman and mother who apparently embodies the feminine ideals of that time, but is in reality suffocated by the gender roles imposed on her. When secrets from the past come to light, Nora is confronted with a dramatic decision about her future.

Chastain is no stranger to roles exploring feminist themes after earning her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in The Help before receiving further awards for her leading roles in Zero Dark Thirty, Interstellar, A Most Violent Year, Miss Sloan, Molly’s Game, Dark Phoenix and most recently, It Chapter Two.

