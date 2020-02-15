Despite the recent unrest between Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake, Biel celebrated Valentine’s Day with a touching family photo on Friday on Instagram. The photo shows Timberlake with her son Silas, while the two share a microphone. Given his young age, her son’s ears are protected with some high-performance headphones.

“My valentines,” Biel wrote in the heading. “I love you until the [moon].” Timberlake himself replied in the comments with “We love Baaaaack!” The pop singer also published his own relapse picture of him and Biel’s first Valentine’s Day together.

Fans of the couple were more than thrilled to see them again in love bird mode.

“I absolutely love that you are still solid,” wrote one follower while another commented, “This family is my Valentine’s Day.” Still, a third ended up with “and I love you three to the moon and back.”

It was reported on Wednesday that Timberlake did everything possible to make up for his wife after he was involved in a hand scandal with Alisha Wainwright. The incident happened one night when the actress and Timberlake made the upcoming film Palmer in New Orleans. They were caught by paparazzi in an apparently intimate moment in November.

“He leans back to get Jessica to forgive him and make sure he’s there for her and Silas,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that he gave his wife an abundance of “flowers, massages.” and weekend trips “.

Timberlake had apologized on December 4th in an Instagram post not only to Biel, but also to his fans.

“I stay away from gossip as much as possible, but it is important for my family to address the latest rumors that hurt the people I love,” Timberlake wrote at the time. “A few weeks ago I showed a huge loss of judgment – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my co-star.”

He went on to write that “he drank too much that night and I regret my behavior”.

“I should have known better. This is not the example I want to give my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for having been through such an embarrassing situation, and I focus on being the best husband and To be a father I can be. “