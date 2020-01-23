advertisement

After the big handshake scandal in recent years, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are said to have been in a “good place” according to a source. Speaking to ET, the insider said, “After Justin was seen holding hands with his partner, the couple took the time to reconnect and spent the much needed time together. Justin and Jessica love each other very much and do not allow it between them, all the more so when Justin told Jessica that he hadn’t cheated and she believed him. “

The source added: “The couple left everything behind and moved on.”

The couple’s drama surfaced in November when Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright were shown holding hands in a bar in New Orleans and getting closer. The two made a film called Palmer on site, and visiting the bar was part of their downtime between filming.

Timberlake previously went to Instagram to address the controversy and apologized, saying, “I stay away from gossip, but it is important for my family to raise the latest rumors that hurt the people I love. A A few weeks ago I showed a strong failure to make a decision – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my Costar. I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior. “

“I should have known better. This is not the example I want to give my son,” he continued with Silas, the 4-year-old he shares with Biel. “I apologize to my great wife and family for going through such an embarrassing situation, and I focus on being the best husband and father I can be. It wasn’t that. I’m incredibly proud to be to work on Palmer. I’m looking forward to it. ” continue to make this film and excited that people see it. “

PEOPLE later reported that an insider close to the A-list couple revealed that Biel had no intention of “separating” their family because of the controversial incident.

“Obviously Justin was drinking too much this time, but Jessica thinks he didn’t cheat on her,” said the insider. “What is most important to her in life is her family and the best mother for Silas. She will never separate her family because of something like that.”

Biel does not currently seem to have commented publicly on the incident.

Photo credit: Getty Images

