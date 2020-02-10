Jessi Alexander sings the stressed and razor-thin mom blues in “Mama Drank”, an anthem for everyone who has ever felt the need to remedy the situation. The singer-songwriter gives the song an acoustic touch in a new video that was shot in her Airstream trailer on her property in Franklin, Tenn. Press Play above to watch the clip, which is exclusively for The Boot readers.

With flannel, jeans and a world-weary sense of humor, Alexander seems to feel every text of the song – and that because she sings from experience. The mother of three wrote “Mama Drank” in a moment of despair with her own “tender dance” between holding a job and taking care of her family.

“[This song is] one I had to live to write,” said Alexander of “Mama Drank” at a recent listening party where she shared her new music. “I had this title when our firstborn was probably six months old. I think I said it when I changed a diaper or something else, and I thought, ‘Phew, I know why my mother drank.’ “

“Mama Drank” is the first song from Alexander’s upcoming album “Decatur County Red”. The project is an eight-track tribute to the singer’s home on the Tennessee River. It’s the first one she’s released since 2014. In the meantime, however, Alexander was employed as a successful songwriter in Nashville.

In fact, at the time she wrote “Mama Drank”, Alexander had no plans to release an album with her own original material. First, she says, she hoped someone else would cut the song.

“I was actually interested in other artists [the song idea], and I’m so glad that nobody noticed it because it was waiting for me to live to write it,” continues Alexander. Then one night, she and her husband – songwriter Jon Randall – returned to “Mama Drank”.

“We got really drunk with a bottle of wine and finished the song around two in the morning in front of the fire,” Alexander recalls with a laugh, adding that the song not only tells her own story, but also a tribute to women the country music that came before her.

“This is my homage to Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, who sang and wrote about things they saw,” she explains. “This is for the working mom, the single mom, the forgotten mom, the mom staying at home … I’m just so excited that I’m out there right now.”

Decatur County Red is scheduled for release on March 27th.

