When one door closes, another opens! On April 8, after 11 seasons, ABC will air Modern Family’s series finale. But for Uncle Mitchell, a.k.a. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, his journey is just beginning.

The 44-year-old actor isn’t just a family (he and his husband) Justin Mikita(34) are expecting their first baby this summer, but he’s also literally building houses. The newly launched Extreme Makeover: Home Edition by HGTV will overtake the homes of 10 well-deserved families and feature guest stars, including: Anthony Anderson. Laila Ali and David Bromstad, Ferguson tells us exclusively Weekly that the performance was “a surprise”, but that he quickly realized that it “had something (I) to do”.

Host Jesse Tyler Ferguson hugs Aunt Anifa Barobi as designers Darren Keefe, Carrie Locklyn and Breegan Jane and volunteers celebrate with the grateful family. Casey Durkin

According to the star, Extreme Makeover is the perfect project for him. “Reality TV wasn’t exactly the place where I followed my career, but a show like this has an amazing human connection story,” he tells us. “It’s absolutely in sync with what I’m doing. I love working with outreach programs and refugees. It seemed like a no-brainer.”

The Emmy-nominated actor even admitted to being a lifelong fan of the show and remembered the original production with the former presenter Ty Pennington, “Knowing that he is such an accomplished carpenter and knowing that I am not, I love that he gave me his blessing,” explains The Class Alaun.

Moderator Jesse Tyler Ferguson is responsible for designers Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe when volunteers surprise the Washington family in West Athens, California. HGTV

He continues: “There is so much negative news in our world and I am happy that people see heartwarming stories and help each other and are selfless.”

If Ferguson doesn’t renovate houses, fans can see him on the postmodern family stage. “I never thought I was a television actor, and that happened on one of the greatest shows in recent history,” admits the ugly Betty Alaun. “This experience was a surprise. I’m doing take me out on Broadway this spring. I love the idea of ​​just walking the river. It has worked very well for me in the past 12 years! “

Extreme Makeover: The Home Edition will premiere on February 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

With the reporting by Marisa Laudadio

