On Breaking Bad, actor Jesse Plemons portrays Todd Alquist, initially a low-level employee of Walter White, who turns out to be far more dangerous than anyone would have ever thought. Like many other actors from the award-winning series, Plemons had the opportunity to see his character again in the sequel El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. He spoke to GQ about developing Todd’s character in the fifth and final season of the series.

Plemons reveals that he discovered Todd’s character when he grew into the role because he wasn’t given much to start with series creator Vince Gilligan. He explains:

“At the beginning I only had a small glitch: It is fresh and ready to please … It seems harmless, but there is something in there.

So I got the part and nobody would really tell me anything because I was a recurring character and not a regular one. You don’t learn much about him in the first episodes. The only direction I really got from Vince [Gilligan] in those early days was moments before I shot this child on the bike at the end of the train sequence. He came up to me and said, “Okay. So if you drive and a raccoon runs away in front of you, you have two options: you can turn right and drive into a ditch, or you can turn left in the opposite direction. Traffic: What are you doing? “And I stood there for a second and thought there was more to it, but that was it. I got that. “

When Uncle Jack came into the picture, I started thinking a little bit more about it. I think Todd’s mother wasn’t the best. I think Todd is just missing a … crucial … crucial part of his human makeup that enables him to grasp his actions. He shows empathy at certain times, but if he can rationalize something terrible there is no second thought.

