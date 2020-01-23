Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santanas Messy Split: A Timeline

advertisement

Jesse Metcalfe and Cara SantanaThe long-term relationship is coming to a chaotic end.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2020 that the Alper of Desperate Housewives and the former CEO of the Glam App have quit together after more than a decade. The news came more than three years after Metcalfe asked the question.

“I know what I will do with my dress. I will wear my mother’s dress, but I will modernize it,” enthused Santana in January 2017 for the podcast “Ladygang”. “We have been together for so long. It will be 11th Years in February … It will be a very small, intimate wedding. “

If asked by the host Keltie Knight When it was difficult to marry the “shirtless hottie”, Santana didn’t seem worried.

“It’s just less work for me,” she quipped at the time. “If he gets all the validation somewhere else, I have to try a little less.”

The couple didn’t make it down the aisle in 2018, but told us in March 2019 that their relationship was solid.

“Jesse and I have been together for a long time, like 13 years old, and I think the great thing about this convenience in a relationship is that we know that you have a support system and that we listen to each other. Santana was telling us at the time. “We are there, we support when everything happens. Last week he said,” Okay, I’m giving you 24 hours. Do I have to get chocolate chip cookie dough? What is it? And then we’ll wipe it off and go on because we have to go on. “So it’s great. He’s my best friend.”

In January 2020, Metcalfe was seen in Los Angeles dating various women. While one source told us that John Tucker Must Die star “did not cheat” Santana, a second source told us that she was “blind” when photos of him appeared with other women. The actress’s best friend Olivia Culpo also implied that he was unfaithful about her Instagram stories.

Scroll through the full timeline of the relationship between Metcalfe and Santana:

