Singer songwriter Jess Jocoy releases her new song “Love Her Wild” exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press “Play” below to hear the slowly burning ode to strong women everywhere.

Both the title “Love Her Wild” and its theme were inspired by the writing of the Canadian poet Atticus, which made Jocoy really think about what it means to “love someone wildly” or to really recognize their strength without it trying to tame them or put out their flame. “I imagined a woman with great independence: someone who doesn’t need you, but wants you,” she tells The Boot.

“As someone who struggles forever to be introverted, I very much like the idea of ​​seizing your own power and finding someone who recognizes and congratulates you and loves you through your transgressions,” added Jocoy.

Jocoy grew up outside of Seattle, Washington and now lives in Nashville. She is preparing to release her full length debut album, on which “Love Her Wild” will appear. The album titled “Such a Long Way” is about working through the journey of life and the ups and downs associated with it.

“The whole recording is about the trip: the idea that you have come a long way but still have a long way to go. It is necessary to take stock of your seating position throughout this time “says Jocoy. “This song is in the same area: Sometimes you want more from life and more from love. Both have their faults and shortcomings, but if you hope to make something good out of it, it’s up to you to give it what you hope to get back. “

Such a long way is planned for April 10th. Fans can pre-order the album through Apple Music and stay up to date with Jocoy on their official website.

