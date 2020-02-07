The city of Jerusalem overturned Thursday’s decision to name five streets in a Palestinian quarter of East Jerusalem for rabbis and a fifth for a Jewish organization.

In June 2019, the municipality’s name and commemorative committee decided, under pressure from the right-hand city council members, to name five small streets in the Silwan district. There are currently 12 Jewish families living in these streets in the Batan al-Hawa district in Silwan, along with hundreds of Palestinian families.

Israeli security forces walk past a Palestinian boy on a street in the Silwan district in East Jerusalem in February 2020, Emil Salman

The panel had adopted the names by 8 to 2 votes, thereby overriding the opinion of a technical committee that checked the proposed street names before the city panel approved them. The trade association had considered it “inappropriate to assign streets in neighborhoods where the vast majority of the population are Arabs to Jewish and rabbinic names. This creates unnecessary tension, “it said. Instead, it was recommended to give the streets “neutral names with which all residents can live in peace”.

After the city’s naming committee approved the Jewish names, Mayor Moshe Leon asked them to rethink them, and on Thursday the panel overruled its original decision and decided to find either neutral or Arabic names for the streets of the neighborhood.

Related articles

“I welcome this decision, which shouldn’t have been made,” said City Councilor Yossi Havilio, who, along with Laura Wharton, was one of the two panelists who voted against naming the streets after Jews in June. “But better late than never.”

The Israeli Civil Rights Association, which filed a lawsuit against the original decision on behalf of 27 residents of Silwan, also praised the move on Thursday. “It is good that the community has come to its senses, but it is a shame that a petition was required to understand how condescending, unreasonable and controversial the decision was from the start,” the organization said.

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

In a separate action at Thursday’s meeting, the committee approved the naming of a city square in Jerusalem after Chiune Sugihara, the Japanese deputy consul in Kaunas, Lithuania during World War II, which saved thousands of Jews by issuing visas.