Jerusalem allows signs against homosexuals on instructions from attorney general - Israel news

advertisement

The city council of Jerusalem has announced that it will assume the position of Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit and will now allow signs with homophobic messages that it had previously removed.

The community announced its position at a hearing at the Jerusalem District Court on a motion by a religious Zionist group called Hazon (“vision” in Hebrew) to hide the signs. The city’s legal adviser stressed that she retains the right to review each case on her own and that her announcement was “mixed feelings and heavy hearts.”

advertisement

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 57

The kidnapping of the Holocaust for Putin, politics and power 57

Half a year ago, the municipality ordered the removal of signs that were put up as part of an anti-gay campaign in front of the annual gay parade. The signs bore messages like “a mother and a father = a family” and “the courage to be normal”. Since then, the Attorney General has been asked to comment. He wrote that the signs are covered by freedom of expression and that the city exceeded its authority by canceling this campaign.

“The authority of a community to limit its jurisdiction because it violates public awareness should be limited to very exceptional cases where the insult is extreme and more than is tolerable in a democratic society,” Mendelblit wrote in his presentation, Presented By Attorney Dr. Moshe Vilinger from the Jerusalem Public Prosecutor’s Office. “In these circumstances, taking into account the damage done to public opinion was unjustified,” Mendelblit wrote.

The Attorney General added that the timing of this campaign regarding the Gay Pride Parade strengthened his legitimacy by writing, “The signs were an expression of rejection of the statements made during this event (the parade).” Parade’s decision exceeded the city’s authority.

Related articles

According to Mendelblit’s legal opinion, the city reversed its position. The city’s lawyer, Attorney Eli Malka, said the city accepted the position of attorney general and would not prevent these signs from being hung. He added that the city believed that hanging these signs during the parade justified their removal. “The city is aware of the right to freedom of expression, but believes that under certain circumstances and in the light of past experience, it had the right to refuse to display such signs on the eve of the parade,” he added separately.

Hazon, who is part of another nonprofit group called Dror National Missions, requested through his lawyer Moshe Polsky that the court settled the dispute between Mendelblit and the community, but judge Arnon Darel ruled that the matter had been dealt with sufficiently.

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Darel said that his judgment was not required at that time and that Mayor Moshe Leon had to make a decision based on the Attorney General’s judgment. “The city accepted the position of attorney general that did not prohibit the posting of signs such as those mentioned in this petition, and that should be enough,” the judge wrote. “With regard to the reservation that the city has the right to decide for itself, this right goes without saying. The mayor’s authority includes the use of his judgment in any case, while the content of each sign, its location, and time are examined. Obviously, this consideration must take into account the Supreme Court decision and the examinations it has identified, and the mayor must also take into account the position of the Attorney General expressed in this hearing before making his decision. ”

advertisement