'Jersey Shore' Star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley publishes an adorable video about the snow day with son Greyson

Jenni “JWoww” Farley lives with her 3-year-old son Greyson in a winter wonderland! To see a video of the little boy enjoying the last snow near his home, throwing snowballs at his mother and announcing the dusting, must have come from “angels”. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star could not have been happier to spend time with them, her youngest, who has made incredible progress in his speech since autism was diagnosed a year ago.

“I can’t wait for another day of snow with Greyson!” Farley subtitled the videos she shared on Instagram on Thursday.

The commentators quickly cheered the little boy for his growing chatter and once wrote, “Oh, did he say angels?”

Farley reacted quickly to the new word with her own shock and wrote: “I think so! I almost fell over!”

Since being diagnosed at the age of 2, Farley Us Weekly has said that early intervention therapy combined with a number of other treatments has been key to her son, who was previously non-verbal.

“He has the best therapists,” she said. “He’s in four or five different therapies, but he just kicks his ass. Every day gets better. Every day he learns something new … It happened that until now he hadn’t known a word or understood a word “It’s March and he combines two or three words. [He does] Sign language. He knows his colors, his numbers.”

That doesn’t mean it’s easy for Farley, who revealed a particularly hard night with her son just before Christmas.

“It took my sweetheart [Greyson] 45 minutes to calm down tonight … all because I didn’t pick him up exactly where he needed me and he couldn’t continue the night if I did it didn’t, “wrote Farley. “Greyson has recently had obsessive-compulsive disorder. He is unsure whether it is related to his ASD or just overlap. He cannot continue until it has been revised according to his wishes. Whether he is dressing, preparing his own drinks or getting it on a certain way goes … it has to be “Greyson do”. It’s okay sometimes, but as his mother I have to free him of these habits before it affects him socially. “

Farley knew that it was best for her not to give up and keep trying to take him in the way he wanted, but noticed that she was “ready in open arms when he was ready to give up”.

“Sometimes it takes 5 seconds … sometimes it takes an hour. Every time my heart breaks, but I will never give in,” she wrote. “If I give in, the next time he’ll just improve the level. One day he’ll learn and grow up to be an incredible adult. Until then, Mama will be by your side and help you with every step. So Greyson, one day hoping for you will read this and know that mom never gave up. “

