Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘S attorney said negotiations on an appeal related to the Jersey Shore star’s LA criminal case have stalled because of ex Jennifer Harley According to RadarOnline.com, she plans to file a lawsuit.

Lisa Bloom, Harley’s attorney, fired back and said the social media model was authorized to sue Ortiz-Magro if the T.V. Star’s case of domestic violence will not be resolved soon.

In an application filed on Tuesday, February 11, Leonard Levine, Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer, said Harley recently made “monetary claims” to settle a possible civil suit that she wanted to file against his client.

This new development “made it even more difficult to negotiate pleas in this case,” added Levine in his statement.

Ortiz-Magro had a court hearing on Tuesday but was not in court. Levine, who appeared for the 34-year-old, asked the judge for more time to investigate the case further. In his statement, Levine also said that information about past domestic incidents involving both his client and Harley was required before a solution can be found in the criminal case.

As Radar readers know, Ortiz-Magro pleaded blamelessly to seven crimes in November 2019, including personal injury to a spouse or intimate partner, swinging a firearm or deadly weapon, willful harm to children, wrongful detention, and two charges of arrest and criminal threats.

Prosecutors allege that Ortiz-Magro physically assaulted his incoming and outgoing girlfriend, threatened her with a knife, and locked herself in the house with 1-year-old daughter Ariana Sky while she was carrying the knife.

On Tuesday, the judge agreed to continue the hearing, but asked Levine to ensure that Ortiz-Magro no longer contacted Harley.

Lisa Bloom, who was on trial with Harley on Tuesday, said her client has not yet filed a civil lawsuit against Ortiz-Magro. lost income and pain and suffering. We will fight for Jen’s full and complete justice if this case is not resolved soon. “

The judge ordered Ortiz-Magro to return to court next month.