A judge in Los Angeles told Ronnie Ortiz-Magro stop contacting ex Jennifer Harley After the Jersey Shore Star, a no-show was on trial on Tuesday.

Ortiz-Magro was due to appear in court on February 11 to prevent domestic violence prosecution. Instead, his lawyer Leonard B. Levine appeared on his behalf.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Ortiz-Magro faces seven offenses after an alleged fight with Harley in Los Angeles last year, which included the couple’s one-year-old daughter. Ariana Sky,

At the hearing on Tuesday, deputy prosecutor Heidi Matz said Ortiz-Magro had contacted Harley despite the prosecution’s prosecution against the reality TV star.

Harley was on trial with her lawyer Lisa Bloom, lawyer Teri Gibbs and a representative of the Family Violence Unit of the prosecutor’s office on Tuesday.

“The victim is on trial and the defendant contacted her at the end of the year … and he sent her many texts,” Matz said to judge Andrea Thompson. “You saw each other and there was an incident in Nevada. However, the fact that I have no jurisdiction is not permitted in previous communications. We want the accused to shut it down. We want it to stop. “

The judge then turned to Levine and said, “Can you tell your client? Of course she (Matz) is right. “

Levine replied, “I have your honor and I don’t want to get into a competition from one side to the other. It’s complicated.”

The judge said, “As you know, this is not a defense.”

“There will be no contact,” answered Levine.

Levine informed the judge that Ortiz-Magro is currently enrolled in Nevada for domestic violence counseling.

Levine said both he and Matz plan to meet over the next few weeks to resolve “the problem” regarding Ronnie’s domestic violence charge.

After the hearing, Harley said only to Radar, “It was difficult. I am ready to do everything I can so that he and I can deal with each other peacefully, and I am just above the drama.”

The ever-changing couple has a history of incidents, including a fight in Nevada last month. Ortiz-Magro accused Harley of assaulting him while he was sleeping and requested an emergency ban.

Harley said she received the injunction, but lawyer Lisa Bloom said that no charges were brought in connection with this alleged January Nevada incident

Bloom said Ortiz-Magro must obey the law and stay away from Harley.

“We are very pleased that the judge today recorded the record of Mr. Ortiz’s injunction breach and warned his lawyer to stop the procedure and cancel what he should do,” Bloom told Radar after the hearing. “And we have another sequel, which means we’ll be back in March. As you can see, Jen is here because she is strong and demands justice. We will be back until we find justice and I am very proud to be with Jen today. I just want to say that domestic violence is wrong and I am very proud to stand up for your rights with Jen Harley. “

Levine asked the judge to continue hearing Ortiz-Magro until March 13, which the judge allowed. The criminal order against the reality star will also be extended until this time.