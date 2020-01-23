advertisement

MTV released the first trailer for the upcoming Jersey Shore Family Vacation season and announced the release date. The new season starts on Thursday, February 27th at 8 p.m. ET and promises to be as dramatic as last season. Everyone is back, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino after his tax evasion sentence.

The new trailer focuses on Sorrentino’s return. All housemates are happy to see him again after being in prison for eight months for tax evasion. However, it looks like part of their fun is too much for him, as he fears in a scene what his probation officer will do if he finds out what they did. There is also a scene where Sorrenitno and his wife Lauren Pesce can be seen in their car.

“Where?” Pesce asked.

“Back to the Jersey Shore,” replies a confident Sorrentino.

Sorrentino’s return isn’t the only big event this season. Fans will see everyone prepare for Angelina Pivarnick’s Chris Larangeria wedding, which took place in November in real life. Jenni “JWoww” Farley also hosts a party to celebrate Roger Mathews’ divorce.

This season will also be the last year with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. In November, she surprisingly announced plans to finally leave the series to focus on raising her three children. She also hinted that the drama had just become too much for her.

“I think when I actually forced myself to be in a situation where I wasn’t happy. As if I forced myself to be ‘happy’ and I think ‘that’s not me’. I am not really happy, “said Polizzi during a performance on the Mel Robbins show. “Then I’m like ‘I’m out.'”

Polizzi later said it was a difficult decision considering that she has had cameras tracking her life for a decade.

“It was really hard, but I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted to be, and it is being a mother and being [with] my children and not drama and drinking … and drama”, she said.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro can also be seen in the trailer of the new season. His life was full of dramas behind the scenes. Earlier this month, Ortiz-Magro and his estranged girlfriend Jen Harley were again involved in a domestic violence incident that Harley allegedly attacks.

Harley and Oritz-Magro are the parents of daughter Ariana, 1.

New episodes of Jersey Shore will air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images

