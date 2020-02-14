Jeremy Vine had a bit of a surprise on his show today when someone called and agreed to swear words.

The moderator of Channel 5 had to apologize after the caller called him “c ***” live on air.

Tim from Lancashire contacted the current affairs show to discuss that he hadn’t bought his wife’s Valentine’s Day card for 28 years.

But he used his big moment to give Jeremy and the panel in the studio more than they expected.

“We have been married for 28 years and have never chosen Valentine’s Day cards and you are a C ***,” Tim replied when Jeremy asked Tim if he had ever bought his wife anything else.

The audience gasped in shock when a composed Jeremy was forced to apologize for the bad language.

The swearing was a little surprise

“I have to apologize for the language,” said the 54-year-old. “By the way, when he started talking, I thought, ‘This guy is not real’.

“I’m really sorry. We do everything to avoid bad language in the program.

“We know that it offends some viewers. It’s damn rude for anyone if a caller can’t control their language.”

And of course the audience didn’t miss the moment.

“Oh Tim you naughty boy #jeremyvine,” one tweeted.

Another said, “Caller just dropped the ‘c’ bomb on the Jeremy Vine show.”

“Tim is a happy boy this morning #jeremyvine,” joked a third.

The Jeremy Vine Show airs on Channel 5 on weekdays at 9:15 a.m.