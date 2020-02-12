NHL broadcaster Jeremy Roenick was suspended without payment by NBC Sports in December after commenting on employees Kathryn Tappen and Patrick Sharp. He now appears to have been fired from the company. Roenick announced that he would not return to NBCSports in a video on Twitter.

– Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) February 12, 2020

“I’m very disappointed and angry today,” said Roenick in his video. “I will not be returning to NBC.”

The suspension and subsequent discharge took place after Roenick appeared in the popular Barstool Sports podcast Spittin ‘Chiclets. He described a vacation in Portugal that he had made with his wife and gropes. During this conversation, he mentioned several questions he had received as to whether the three were “together”.

“Bro, if you go anywhere and you have two blonde bombs on each side … your chest pops out a lot more,” Roenick said during the interview.

He went on to explain how someone had approached the three while they were enjoying the pool. The person in question had asked what the situation was and whether Tappen and Roenick’s wife were both with him.

“I play it out like we all go to bed together every night, the three of us,” Roenick continued. “If it really came to fruition, it would be really good, but it will never happen.”

In addition to the comments on group traffic and how good the two women looked in bikinis, the former NHL player also discussed Sharp’s appearance.

“He is so beautiful, I would have to think about it if he asked me,” said Roenick. “I wouldn’t say no immediately.” Sharp and Roenick were teammates on the Philadelphia Flyers, and the now dismissed broadcaster said they were good friends.

“I think he’s great. I think he was great for NBC,” continued Roenick. “He and (studio analyst Keith Jones) do it well together. It’s good to have a beautiful face again that speaks well and knows the game, because it’s exactly the opposite if I and Anson (Carter) continue there.”

Roenick spent 20 seasons in the NHL, most with the Chicago Blackhawks and Phoenix Coyotes. After retiring at the end of the 2009 season, Roenick joined NBC Sports as an analyst. He has been in this role since 2010.

