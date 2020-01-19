Jeremy Renner has been spotted in the T-Mobile arena for Big Conor Mcgregor Fight and fans are concerned

advertisement

Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone are preparing for their massive battle at UFC 246 and the stars are in effect. Tom Brady, quarterback of the New England Patriots, attracted considerable attention and cheered loudly. But he wasn’t the only A-Lister available as an Avengers star. Jeremy Renner was also in the crowd as he waited for McGregor to return to the octagon.

We told you the stars are out!

Renn @ Renner4Real # UFC246 pic.twitter.com/q75t1zDPrZ

– UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2020

The man who portrays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not been seen in public since the fall on charges of drug abuse and death threats. Renner has repeatedly denied these allegations, but many on social media believe he is guilty. They even repeatedly mentioned the various allegations when Renner was discovered in the crowd.

“He is one of his wife’s main opponents,” one user wrote on social media regarding allegations that Renner had threatened to kill his ex-wife. Others simply commented that the actor was at the UFC event to “learn some new moves”.

“Sorry (UFC) … but you brought the wrong Avenger with you tonight,” wrote a UFC fan. They also added a photo of actress Scarlett Johansson to prove their point of view. They thought that an appearance by the star who portrayed Black Widow would have been appropriate considering that she has an upcoming film.

However, this was not a universal answer as some UFC fans only wanted to know information about racers. Many even asked “Who?” in response to the actor’s footage. They neither knew The Avengers nor any of the Marvel films, nor were they eagerly awaiting the independent Hawkeye-centered series on Disney.

“To be honest? This is your star ??? Oh, how hard the times have been !!” An MMA fan wrote in response to the UFC Twitter account. Another weighed in and said Renner was at best a B-list actor. They didn’t think he was compared to the other top stars in the crowd like Brady.

For these fans, Renner was just a different face in the crowd. Some compared him to comedian Chris D’Elia, while others mistaken him for actor / director Clint Eastwood. Another part of the fans wanted to know why Renner was mentioned, but Nick Carter and Tommy Chong were both overlooked during the various introductions on Saturday night.

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

