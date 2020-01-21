Jeremiah lets cardinals pick Iowa OT Tristan throws

advertisement

FILE – In this file photo dated September 14, 2019, Tristan Wirfs, an offensive Iowa lineman, plays against Iowa State during an NCAA football game in Ames, Iowa. Wirfs was elected The Associated Press’s All-Big Ten Conference Team on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. (AP Photo / Justin Hayworth, File)

Number 8 of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL draft will address one of the most important questions.

NFL reporter Daniel Jeremiah believes the team will use it to design an offensive lineman.

In his draft model, Jeremiah predicted that the cardinals would choose to go on the offensive against Tristan Wirfs in Iowa.

Wirfs, listed at 6-foot-5, 322 pounds, played 35 games over three seasons for the Hawkeyes. This season, he was named “Big Ten Offensive Lineman” of the year and elected to the conference’s first team by coaches and the media.

In 2018, Wirfs was honored by trainers and the media as an award for the All-Big Ten.

Jeremiah writes:

“The cardinals need to protect their investment in Kyler Murray. Some believe that Throws in the NFL will remain in duel, but I see him as an all-pro guardian at the next level. “

Although Arizona’s offensive line has been largely healthy and consistent over the past season, several starters are free to choose. The cardinals have to decide how much of the approximately $ 50 million they have available can go on the line.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries, mid A.Q. Shipley, right, attacks Marcus Gilbert, Justin Murray and Jordan Mills, and Guardian Max Garcia is a free agent, while Murray is an exclusive, lawless agent.

In theory, Wirfs offers the cardinals the opportunity to win a high-up player while limiting spending on the line.

The cardinals throw a handful of bogus designs. The Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker has counted five such, including Jeremiahs, who believe the Cardinals will go with the Iowa Lineman.

CeeDee Lamb, a recipient in Oklahoma, is a leader, and 13 of the fake designs predict Arizona will choose him. Andrew Thomas, an offensive officer in Georgia, has four, as did Wirfs’ Iowa teammate A.J. Epenesa, a defensive end.

