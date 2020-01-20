advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Many of the TV questions in our popular TVLine column are mainly asked for fun. But sometimes, if possible, we like to go looking for an answer. For example, when asked: “Why doesn’t Alex Trebek have a say in his potential, unique successor as Jeopardy!” Host?”

In the last Primetime ABC Special What is Jeopardy !? Alex Trebek and America’s most popular quiz show, Trebek, 79, who has had stage 4 pancreatic cancer since March, said his 30-second goodbye message to viewers said, “Don’t ask me who will replace me, because I will have no say at all. ‘

advertisement

But the reason why he has no input even after he has Jeopardy! has been in Trebek itself for well over three decades.

“It is not a decision that is up to me. And I would not agree to give my opinion,” said Trebek TVLine on the TCA winter press tour after a panel discussion on the prestigious Greatest of All Time tournament. “I would left to those responsible. “

Speaking of which, TVLine asked Jeopardy! Executive producer Harry Friedman on Trebek’s role (or lack thereof) in the search for the next moderator of the game show. “(Alex) really has no interest in being involved in this process,” said Friedman. “We would of course appreciate his opinion, but he feels that it’s really not up to him. And he has said that for a long time.”

Who is Trebek’s dream? “When people ask me who I want to see as a substitute for me, I say, ‘Well, it will probably be a woman and she must be smart, she must have a good sense of humor …’ Uhhhh, let’s see … Betty White! Betty White is my choice. ‘

Aside from 98-year-old Betty White, which smart woman with a good sense of humor is your choice to follow Trebek?

advertisement