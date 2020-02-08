A difficult time. Barbara Walters struggles with her health, according to her former The View Kohost, Jenny McCarthy,

“I heard that she is not well and I only spoke to her Sherri Shepherd About it and we’ll send her a few cards, ”revealed 47-year-old Us Weekly as she hosted her SiriusXM show live from Radio Row in front of the Super Bowl. “This woman is a juggernaut who just keeps going no matter what.”

The Masked Singer judge worked with the legendary journalist 90 on the ABC talk show from 2013 to 2014 – and although it was only a year ago, Jenny is still grateful that she participated in the popular program as a panelist. “The best that came out was Barbara Walters,” the television personality told the broadcaster. “To be there for them last year. I took as much of her as I could, like skills, tools, tips. I listened, made notes. So that was the best. “

Kristina Bumphrey / Starpix / Shutterstock

However, Jenny and Barbara had an up and down relationship the year they worked together. The radio host opened once, revealing that the audition writer was unwilling to withdraw from the show she had created. “Imagine a woman like Barbara Walters. It’s her last year and she doesn’t want to go. Think about it. And I’m the new one there, ”Jenny said to Ramin Setoodeh for his book Ladies Who Punch: The View’s Explosive Inside Story.

“I went home everyday and felt miserable,” she continued, regretting not having jumped on an offer for her own program. “It was really the poorest thing I’ve done in my 25-year show business. Of course I was kidding myself because I didn’t take the CBS job.” Although Jenny admitted that she still has a lot of love for Barbara.

NameFace LLC / Shutterstock

“Look at what Barbara did to me. I didn’t have any heavy feelings, ”she said. “I loved her like a grandma. She didn’t know better. “

While the couple had a roller coaster working relationship, it’s nice to know that Jenny is still there for Barbara in an apparently difficult time.