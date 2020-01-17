Jennifer Saunders: Actress & comedian has an impressive ability - how much is she worth?

advertisement

Jennifer Saunders was born in England on July 6, 1958 and made her 61. She is best known as an actress and has several film and television credits under her belt, including; Friends, The Simpsons, Shrek 2, Minions and most recently, Netflix thriller, The Stranger. So, with multiple credits to her name and a long successful career in the entertainment industry, what is her assets worth?

Jennifer Saunders will be appearing on BBC One’s Graham Norton tonight, alongside Patrick Stewart, Jamie Foxx and Micael B Jordan, to discuss her new serious role in the Netflix thriller The Stranger.

Jennifer Saunders ability

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jennifer has an enormous and impressive net worth.

According to the net website, Jennifer has a net worth of $ 20 million. This is roughly converted to £ 15,300,000 (GBP).

But how did she earn her impressive fortune?

Jennifer’s most wealth comes from being an actress.

She was famous for the Fairy Godmother in Shrek 2 and brought her to life through her voice, with fans, even to this date, who claimed that her rendition of “I need a hero” is better than the original.

She has voiced several cartoon characters over the years, including; Miss April Spink in Coraline, Elizabeth II in the Minions film, and she was Nana Noodleman in Sing.

In addition to acting, Jennifer has written several TV scrips that have certainly supplemented her income.

Jennifer Saunders Career

Jennifer Saunders was born in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, England in July 1958.

She graduated from the Central School of Speech and Drama and became a member of the comic.

She is known as half of the comic duo French and Saunders with Dawn French.

Jennifer played in the television series Girls on Top as Jennifer Marsh from 1985 to 1986.

She played in the TV series Frans en Saunders from 1987 to 2005 and in the series A Bucket O’French & Saunders in 2007.

From 2006 to 2009, Saunders played the role of Caroline Martin in the TV series Jam & Jerusalem.

She played as Edina in the television series Absolutely Fabulous from 1992 to 2012.

Saunders also played in the TV series The Comic Strip Presents … from 1982 to 2012, This Is Jinsy from 2011 to 2014 and Blandings from 2013 to 2014.

She has been a writer for the TV series Girls on Top, French and Saunders, a Bucket o ‘French & Saunders, The Life and Times of Vivienne Vyle, Jam & Jerusalem and Absolutely Fabulous.

Saunders has won three BAFTA Awards and two prizes from the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain.

British comedian and actor, Bradley Walsh also has an impressive net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bradley Walsh has more than £ 6 million in the bank.

Earlier, The Sun reported in 2018 that Bradley had become one of the UK’s best-earning stars because he earned £ 9.2 million in two years – an average of £ 4.6 million a year. How did he earn his impressive fortune?

The richness of Bradley comes down to his long career in television, in which he presented The Wheel Of Fortune before becoming a regular as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street from 2004 – 2006.

Now he is better known as the host of The Chase, and also plays stars in Doctor Who as companion Graham O’Brien.

Prior to his acting career, Walsh was a professional football player who played for Brentford from the age of 18, but injuries forced him to withdraw from the sport and try a completely different direction.

Graham Norton will take place on BBC One tonight at 10:35 AM

