The Nigerian luxury market is one that is unique because of the constantly changing consumption behavior of Nigerians who are fashion enthusiasts and are determined by the latest trends. However, it is the responsibility of luxury brands to understand consumers and to stay at the top of their game to ensure that they meet the fashion needs of the market that want to follow the latest trends and appeal to patronizing premium brands.

During the Financial Times Luxury Conference in London, executive director, Polo Limited, Jennifer Obayuwana thanked the organizers of the conference for providing a platform for luxury depositaries to share insights and provide a balanced perspective on their unique markets, especially those within the African luxury market.

According to Jennifer, the success story is Polo group, The most important luxury company in Nigeria, which started three decades ago on the luxury space, has been a big hit since the beginning. Despite the organizational and external challenges that had threatened to disrupt the business growth of the Polo brand within the growing luxury market in Nigeria, the innate resilience and dedication of the business drivers in fulfilling the vision of enriching lives and Adding beauty to the way of Nigerian life through premium pieces that defines their persona changed the game within the Nigerian luxury market.

She added: “What has given Polo a head start in the Nigerian luxury space since the 1980s lies in the trust and confidence of high-end Swiss watch brands such as Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, Chopard and Omega who compete with the fragmented environment understood from dealers and brokers in the luxury space. They identified with the common goal and shared interest of the Polo brand in forging strategic partnerships and focused on making luxury a way of life for Nigerians. “

She further stated: “In more than 34 years of operation, Innovation has taken the lead in the strategic direction of the company, which focused on adapting to the ever-changing economic landscape, increasing market penetration and diversifying the unique range of group in serving the growing fashion market with its subsidiary Polo Avenue, which attracted partnerships with international brands such as Gucci, Bottega Venetta, Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Alexander McQueen, Billionaire among others.

Another historic step by Polo Group in 2019 was to meet the growing demand for affordable jewelry in Nigeria by partnering with the global brand Swarovski. This led to the introduction of the first Swarovski jewelry store in Nigeria, located in the Ikeja City Mall.

Finally, she concluded by saying that “we discovered that global brands such as Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, Omega, Bovet and Montblanc work together with other renowned watch brands with the Polo Luxury Group as their official agent in Nigeria, not just because of our heritage , history and insight into the luxury market space, but because we share the same core values, philosophies and passion to bring happiness to the world and strive for excellence in achieving consumer pleasure. “

