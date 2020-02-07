Jennifer Lopez isn’t finished talking about the Super Bowl halftime show she did with Shakira last Sunday. The pop star / actress has just released a new pair of photos from the pole dance part of the event. As an added bonus, she removed the link for the full setlist of the show from her Instagram story.

“You can now listen to my entire [Super Bowl LIV] setlist,” she wrote in the headline.

Earlier this month, Lopez also shared a cute backstage photo with her daughter Emme just before the two stepped onto the stage.

“These moments were captured on stage just a few minutes before the performance,” she wrote in the caption. “Everything I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and around the world, to know how to handle their voices and be proud of everything they are. We are proud to recognize that we are all together the beautiful country is really great. “

The mood in the caption was similar to what she told the Washington Post before her appearance last Sunday.

“I am a woman, I am Latin American and I am proud of all these things,” said Lopez. “If you describe me, I think that’s what it is. So, all of these things will definitely be part of the performance. I really hope that it empowers people. There is so much we can achieve, Only me and Shakira who are on this stage are something where people go: “Yes, everything is possible. We can be up there too. “

After the mid-term show, Shakira announced that it had been a dream of her to play the coveted commercial to showcase Colombian culture to a global audience for more than a decade. It proved to be a lucrative venture for the pop star when she recently announced that she will tour the world next year.

Despite the danger of being carried away by Pink, not everyone was so taken with the performance. In addition to critics such as actor Lucas Black and rocker Dee Snider, right-wing podcaster Dave Daubenmire has voiced the idea of ​​suing the NFL for “$ 867 trillion” during the mid-term show.