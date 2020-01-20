Jennifer Lopez smiles with Alex Rodriguez after the SAG Awards

advertisement

There is more to life than to win! Jennifer Lopez looked happier than ever after the SAG Awards 2020 on Sunday, January 19 HustlersThe longtime A-Lister, 50, still had a fantastic evening … especially with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, at your side.

Hours after the star-studded event, the adorable couple was spotted having dinner at the Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood. In addition, J. Lo recorded Instagram to say a few nice words about the evening: “What a night! Many thanks to my fellow actors and the [SAG Awards] for my nomination for best supporting actress for Hustlers! Many thanks to my Alex and my incredible team who supported me tonight! “

And so, ladies and gentlemen, deal elegantly with a loss. While Hustlers It was definitely a big box office success, this is Jennifer’s second loss this season for her role as Ramona.

advertisement

However, the 44-year-old A-Rod is committed to his love of women at every turn. “Jen, you don’t need a trophy, medal or badge to identify a true champion,” wrote the retired MLB star after the 2020 Golden Globes.

“For millions of young women who have watched you and who have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion. You are a champion for countless musicians, dancers, actresses and performers who have seen and imitated your passion, drive and work ethic in order to achieve their own success, ”continued Alex.

“You are a champion for your children, your family, your trainers, your employees and your extended family. For everyone whose lives you enrich every day, you are a champion. And never forget it. “We couldn’t have said it better, Alex!

Although J. Lo has not been nominated for an Oscar, we hope to see the couple at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9th. In the meantime, we are obsessed with these photos after the SAG awards.

Scroll through the gallery below to see them all!

advertisement