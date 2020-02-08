Less than a week later Jennifer Lopez She entertained the world on the Super Bowl halftime show and still can’t beat how happy she was to see her daughter Emme perform next to her.

The 50-year-old appeared on the Tonight Show and discussed how her only 11-year-old daughter felt singing in front of millions of people during the big game and revealed whether the little one was nervous. “You know what, no,” said the animator to the host Jimmy Fallon, “She has the performance gene where she doesn’t have it in her head, how big it is or how scary you are. That’s what you have to do when you are up there, you have to control yourself.”

The team of mother and daughter sang “Let’s Get Loud” together on Sunday February 2nd at Miami Hard Rock Stadium. The boy also took a moment to sing a few lyrics from “Born in the USA”. “She has this gene, the gene I’m comfortable with up here,” added Jennifer. “I think she’s getting nervous, how excited, but how sweetly excited, like I wish I felt more like her.”

The A-Lister made sure everyone knew that “she would never do it [Emme] if she felt uncomfortable in any way”, but Emme is “excited to do it” and “has a good time with it” ,

The Hustlers star shares Emme and son Max with their ex-husband Marc Anthony, She is also a big part of her fiance Alex RodriguezDaughters – Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 – live. In fact, Emme’s stepsisters wanted to watch their siblings sing on live television.

“My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang, it was really good,” Ella told Entertainment Tonight recently. Her big sister also agreed with her own thoughts.

“It was the coolest thing to see my stepsister sing. I am so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic, ”enthused Nastasha, adding that she also enjoyed watching her stepmother sing.

“My favorite part was when the beat dropped and the crowd went crazy and the energy in the stadium was unreal,” said the teenager. “Jennifer is overjoyed … I’m so happy for her. She is so proud of herself and should be.” So cute!