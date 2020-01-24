Jennifer Lopez 'most popular affordable moisturizer competes with La Mer

advertisement

We all dreamed of owning our own La Mer moisturizer, but in reality not all of us will want to spend years saving on a face cream. And that’s perfectly fine! It may be one of the best, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only moisturizer that sits on the skin care hierarchy!

The Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream is perhaps the moisturizer that distinguishes La Mer. The best part? It is at a fraction of the price! But can it really be that good? If the timeless Jennifer Lopez says that she has been using a skin care product for years, this answer immediately becomes a resounding “yes” and this cream is her absolute favorite! It was crazy affordable, but you know what? It’s on sale now too!

DR. HAUSCHKA rose day cream

During a 2014 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lopez told a caller that this Rose Day Cream was the way to go. But she is not the only fan, the reviewers also agree!

One said they loved everything about it, including the “fragrance, ingredients, texture [and] effect”. When he spoke of this fragrance, another buyer called it “divine!” received multiple compliments on her glowing skin. A buyer commented on the amazing anti-aging results and noticed visibly reduced wrinkles and “young” skin, which he thought he had lost forever.

This day cream is gentle and claims to be a remedy for “sensitive, dry or weather-damaged skin”, which makes it healthy again for a new clarity and a supple complexion. It can help heal the skin, but it can also protect it from future damage by using natural ingredients from Dr. Hauschka’s holistically inspired skin care line is used!

Two main components of this moisturizer are avocado oil and rosehip oil, which can moisturize and nourish the skin to keep it calm and even. At the same time, rose petal wax can form an additional barrier for our skin if our natural skin does not hold its weight. It can trap moisture and moisture for improvement throughout the day! This cream also contains essential oils and shea butter. An absolute high-flyer, but that’s exactly what we like about our skin care!

This rosy moisturizer not only contains natural ingredients, but also paraben-free! It is also cruelty free, which is particularly important in our book.

To use this cream, we should always clean our face first and then apply a toner that balances the pH. You can then apply serums, treatments or eye creams in our routine. Then we can apply this cream and apply it gently in a circle on our face. It’s a day cream, so we should do it in the morning, but shoppers say they’re big fans of using it at night too!

The next time someone says that good skin is expensive, tell them to get this Dr. Look at Hauschka cream and see how quickly he changes his mind. Hello, new vanity staple! We already love you so much.

