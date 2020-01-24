Jennifer Lopez got the smoothest hair with this COLOR WOW spray

advertisement

Is it too early to feel nostalgic in 2018? Some would probably call us crazy because they missed the year so desperately. Sure, a lot is the same in 2020, but we want one thing back explicitly – so much. J. Lou’s hair!

If we introduce ourselves Jennifer LopezWe imagined her bob 2018. It was so smooth, with the perfect amount of swish, and it was so shiny that it looked seriously like glass. Even her good friend Kim Kardashian, rocked the look this year! And both owe the perfection to the famous hairdresser, Chris Appletonwho presented them with an essential product for the style!

Get the COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for only $ 28 at Amazon! Also available in the dermstore! Please note that prices are correct at the time of publication, January 23, 2020. Subject to changes.

To this day, Appleton described this dream coat spray as an “umbrella for the hair”, and this description is not to be understood lightly. This spray is said to be moisture resistant and literally repel water drops. Some reviewers have even tested this claim and were amazed that water pearls on its strands and refuses to absorb. The best part? This effect may last up to three shampoos – or even more, depending on the customer. Time to cancel your dry shampoo subscription!

Shoppers love to own a product that actually does what it says it does and report that their frizz has smoothed out – even at 100% humidity. They say this favorite celebrity treatment is seriously worth the hype. Apart from the fact that it acts as a moisture protection, it should also nourish, moisturize and detangle the hair. The heat activated polymer can compress, tighten and seal strands of hair, protect them (even if they are colored) and make them silky soft!

To use this spray, wash and condition the hair and then dry it with a towel. Cut the hair and saturate each section with the Dream Coat formula. Then you can start blow drying in sections, keeping the individual parts taut and drying them down to get the best results!

J. Lo’s bob is still in our memories for 2018, but this spray is still ready to use whether we have a bob, long curly hair or even an elf. With a recommendation from a celebrity stylist and more than 4,000 reviewers praising them, we may miss out on 2018, but 2020 will soon be our best hair year ever!

