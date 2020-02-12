She may be one of the busiest women in the industry, however Jennifer Lopez doesn’t allow her to prevent her scheduled time from spending special time with her daughter Emme.

“Jennifer really never doesn’t work. She always works on something. She is the busiest person I know! And that’s how she likes it, ”says an insider from the exclusive Closer Weekly. “She has a strong work ethic and wanted this career all her life, so she never complains. … But Jen’s children reach an age when they need and want them more than in a while. “

“When the twins were babies, she was at home all the time. But when they got to school (in their case homeschooling), they returned to work mode, ”the source continues. “Now the kids in Miami are at school, just like them Alex (RodriguezChildren. But Jennifer and Alex split their time between NYC, LA, and Miami, so they’re not always there. “However, the entertainer’s eldest child still has a close relationship with her famous mother.

“Emme in particular asked her mother to settle down and spend more time near her in Miami. They are very close and Emme loves to be with her mother, ”reveals the insider. “She’ll go to the gym, the studio, the rehearsals with her – she loves the lifestyle and will almost certainly follow in her parents’ footsteps and be a kind of entertainer.”

“Jennifer knows that she has to slow down. Her children mean more to her than anything else, ”adds the source. “But it is against their nature to refuse work, so it is a difficult adjustment for them.”

(8984140b) Jennifer Lopez (left) and her daughter Emme Maribel Muniz watch a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Dodgers Mets Baseball in New York.

The 50-year-old singer shares Emme and Max, both 11, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, She is also an important part of her fiance’s daughters – Natasha (15) and Ella (11).

Jennifer and Emme recently came on stage at the Super Bowl LIV, and the Hustlers actress couldn’t be more proud. “She has the performance gene where she doesn’t have it in her head, how big it is or how scary you are. You have to do that when you are up there, you have to control yourself somehow,” said the New York Jimmy Fallon during a gig on the Tonight Show.

“I think she is amused, how excited, but like a sweet excitement, as if I wish I felt more like her,” she added. Aww!

If you want to learn more about your favorite celebrities, get the latest edition of Closer Weekly at the kiosk now – and subscribe to our newsletter to receive more exclusive news!