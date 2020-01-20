Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Stun on the red carpet

advertisement

A couple of power! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Sizzled on the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19, to celebrate the Hustlers star’s first nomination for the SAG Awards.

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: celebrities in dresses and robes

Lopez shared an emotional video of herself on Twitter in December 2019, responding to her SAG nomination for outstanding actress performance in a supporting role for her role in Hustlers.

advertisement

“I don’t think I’ve ever been nominated for a SAG award before,” Lopez said tearfully in the clip. “I am so excited and humble to be recognized by my fellow actors.”

The multihypha continued: “Acting was my first love besides dancing and I just can’t believe that all of this is happening. It could be happening. It is happening. Thank you very much. I feel like I’ve already won.”

The singer on “On the Floor” has published a motivational message in the video’s headline that encourages people to follow their dreams.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship timeline

“Holding back tears … means so much to me that I am recognized by my fellow actors,” she wrote. “Many thanks to @sagawards for this nomination ♥ ️ it really means the world to me !!! NEVER GIVE UP!!”

Holding back tears … means so much to me to be recognized by my fellow actors !!! Many thanks to @sagawards for this nomination ♥ ️ it really means the world to me !!! NEVER GIVE UP!! #HustlersMovie #Ramona #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/fQ2sGRx0Bb

– Jennifer Lopez (@JLo), December 11, 2019

Lopez ultimately lost the category Laura Dern for her role in Noah BaumbachMarriage history.

Rodriguez, who also stood with his fiancé at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, suggested Lopez after two years of dating in March 2019 on the beach in the Bahamas. A source told Us Weekly in July 2019 that Lopez felt safe in her relationship with Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez’s engagement rings over the years

“Jennifer feels that she has finally hit her match and that he really is” The One “she should be with,” the source revealed at the time.

Before her relationship with Rodriguez, Lopez was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 until Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and until Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. You and the singer “Adicto” are parents of eleven-year-old twins Max and Emme. The maid in Manhattan actress was also engaged Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004. Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis. The couple share the daughters Natasha (14) and Ella (10).

Scroll down to see the couple on the SAG red carpet.

advertisement