As the NBA’s plan to honor Kobe Bryant at this weekend’s all-star game in Chicago comes together, fans are beginning to see what it will look like – including a performance by Jennifer Hudson. Before the launch of the players for Sunday’s 69th All Star game, the two-time Grammy winner will appear in honor of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and the seven other people who were killed in a helicopter crash last month.

No further details on Hudson’s tribute were released, although the league released some new information about other artists participating in the ceremony. Before the tip, Chaka Khan will sing the US national anthem. Country musician Tennille Arts will sing the Canadian national anthem.

Earlier in the day, the NBA announced that Chance the Rapper would appear at half-time and that Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Quavo would join.

“NBA All-Star. It happens every year. But this year is different,” Chance says in a TNT promo. “The game will be more important than ever.”

“The league, the fans, the players will all pay tribute to the legendary Kobe Bryant. He defined the title ‘NBA All-Star’ for a whole generation.

“Chicago will radiate with a warmth and brilliance that has never been seen before. It is the ultimate festival.”

Queen Latifah is accompanied by Chicago youths to play Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s in Need of Love Today” during Saturday’s events. In addition, the Chicago Children’s Choir will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Friday night before the Rising Stars game.

Even though the Portland Trail Blazers player, Damian Lillard, suffered an injury that will keep him out of place, he was able to take the stage on Saturday night to perform under his stage name Dame D.O.L.L.A. to rap. His plan, if he occurs, is to join Jeremih and Lil Wayne.

“We have just started thinking about what we can do to make it count and are trying to figure out Chicago artists who could be part of it,” said Lillard, as reported by News4Jax. “Jeremih will be on stage with me and he’s from Chicago, he’s on one of my biggest songs on my current album. And then I’m going to do a song on my previous album, and that’s one of my biggest songs with Lil Wayne too so it’s going to be a pretty good deal. “

Another way the League will honor Bryant and the other victims of the crash is to have the All Star game uniforms over a commemorative patch in the top left corner of the shirt. The teams will also wear bands in memory of former NBA commissioner David Stern, who died in December of complications from a brain hemorrhage.

The NBA All Star game ends sometime after 8 p.m. on Sunday on TNT. Parties like the Slam Dunk Contest and Celebrity Game will take place in the past few days.

