CHICAGO (AP) – Jennifer Hudson comes to the all-star game to honor Kobe Bryant with her voice.

The NBA has released a list of entertainers on their way to the all-star weekend. The group is led by Hudson – two-time Grammy and Oscar winner – who will pay homage to Bryant, his daughter, shortly before the launch of the players on Sunday night, to Gianna and the seven other victims of the helicopter crash, which occurred on 26 January died in Southern California.

Other additions revealed by the NBA on Thursday: DJ Khaled, Quavo and Lil Wayne will join the previously announced Grammy winner and Chicago-based Chance the Rapper during the halftime show on Sunday evening. Queen Latifah is accompanied by Chicago youths to play Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s in Need of Love Today” during Saturday’s events. and the Chicago Children’s Choir will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Friday night before the Rising Stars game.

And Damian Lillard can still perform – even if an injury prevents him from playing this weekend.

The Portland Guard should participate in the All Star game on Sunday and compete in the 3-point competition in All Star Saturday night events. But he injured his groin area in the last game of the Trail Blazer before the break on Wednesday night, and that will keep him out of place.

However, Lillard will be in Chicago and has not ruled out going on stage on Saturday night. The five-time All-Star is a popular rapper – he raps under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A. – and the NBA hopes that it will occur.

His plan, if he can get on the stage, is to join Jeremih and Lil Wayne.

“We’ve just started thinking about what we can do to make it count, and we’re trying to figure out Chicago artists who could be part of it,” said Lillard. “Jeremih will be on stage with me and he’s from Chicago, he’s on one of my biggest songs on my current album. And then I’m going to do a song on my previous album, too, and that’s one of my biggest songs with Lil Wayne, so it’ll be a pretty good deal. “

Lillard’s rise in music was not easy. Although he was famous as an all-star player, he had to pay for his contributions as an actor. He worked his way up through Instagram and Soundcloud, built a fan base and built respect within the rap community. And now he has three albums and enough credibility that big names want to work with him.

“I think number 1 that people see is the path I have taken in my music,” said Lillard. “I didn’t just jump in and said I listen to my music because I’m an NBA player.” I took the path that any other aspiring artist would take, and I think that shows that I take him seriously I have a real passion for music and hip-hop. “

Several other all-star weekend artists have already been announced: the three-time Grammy winner and native Chicago native, Chance’s brother, Taylor Bennett, Chaka Khan (who will sing the US national anthem on Sunday before the All Star game) and the country star Tenille Arts (who will sing the Canadian national anthem).

Common’s job will be to welcome fans to Chicago with a story about what basketball means to the city. This part will come before the teams are introduced on Sunday.

