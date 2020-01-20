Jennifer Aniston's reaction to Brad Pitt's victory makes fans' hearts beat faster

advertisement

Jennifer Aniston was in the crowd at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday evening when Brad Pitt received his award at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards for his supporting role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. The former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2005, became the stars of the ceremony, especially after the cameras were quickly cut off to show Aniston’s reaction to Pitt’s self-deprecating acceptance speech. The fans at home were moved by the mutual admiration between the two stars.

The continuing joys of this award season are Jennifer Aniston’s reactions every time Brad Pitt wins a prize. Pic.twitter.com/yV8PkkuyHz

– stuart emmrich (@StuartEmmrich) January 20, 2020

advertisement

“I have to add that to my Tinder profile,” said Pitt at the beginning of his speech. “Thank you, my brothers, my sisters. That means so much, more than I can imagine. I want you to know that I see everything. I see you all and the work was fascinating.”

Pitt joked about director Quentin Tarantino’s habit of focusing on the actresses’ feet before pointing out that it wasn’t too difficult to play Cliff Booth.

Jen Aniston’s reactions to Brad Pitt Winning are what life is about

– scorsexy (@bettydrapers) January 20, 2020

“Let’s face it, it was a difficult part,” joked Pitt. “The guy who gets high takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife.”

At that moment, the cameras quickly switched to Aniston, who clapped the joke.

I think the people who vote for Brad Pitt to win all of these prizes have to make sure they can cut Jen Aniston’s reaction shots whenever he delivers his speech, lol #SAGAwards

– Mario Ortiz (@ mariow08), January 20, 2020

Fans also had an immediate reaction to Aniston’s reaction.

Later on the show, Aniston won outstanding performance from an actress in a drama series for the Apple TV + series The Morning Show. Unfortunately, Pitt was not in place so that the cameras could show a reaction picture. Instead, he was still backstage, watching Aniston’s acceptance speech.

Jennifer Aniston’s reaction to Brad Pitt’s # SAGAwards speech changes life.

– Social Allie (@social_allie) January 20, 2020

Before Aniston won, the two shared an emotional hug backstage.

While Pitt and Aniston are rarely seen together in the same place, they’re good friends, as Pitt told Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes earlier this month. They also met briefly at the CAA Golden Globes after party.

“Jen came to Brad,” an insider said to E! News. “It was short, but they were very warm and friendly and seemed happy to be there. They approached each other as soon as they saw each other inside and looked happy when they started hugging Brad and saying hello. Jen whispered Brad something, but it wasn’t loving. They both didn’t seem to be very concerned about being in the same room together, even though it was a private party. They tried to be reserved. Brad left shortly after and didn’t stay long at the party. “

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement